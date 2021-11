https://ria.ru/20211031/appetity-1757063777.html

NATO appreciated Putin’s appetites

The Russian leader appears as a smart tactician amid NATO's attempts to focus on China, Bloomberg writes, citing a retired US Navy admiral

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The Russian leader is portrayed as a smart tactician amid NATO’s efforts to focus on China, Bloomberg writes, citing retired US Navy admiral and former Alliance chief James Stavridis, who believes that it is impossible to consider the Chinese threat without considering Russia’s role. Thus, Vladimir Putin and his colleague Xi Jinping are stepping up all-round cooperation. The countries are conducting joint naval exercises not only in the North Pacific, but also in the Atlantic and the Baltic Sea. He stressed that, despite its declining population and an undiversified economy, Russia still possesses an endless nuclear arsenal. Thus, NATO has no opportunity not to pay attention to Russia, concluded Stavridis. The Russian-Chinese exercises “Maritime Interaction – 2021” were held from 14 to 18 October in the Sea of ​​Japan. The ships of the two countries worked out joint tactical maneuvering, anti-mine support of detachments, conducted artillery fire, and also searched for and blocked a mock enemy submarine.

