after the tragedy on the set of “Rust” Hollywood called on to draw shots on the computer – InoTV

After the death of cameraman Galina Hutchins, politicians and even some filmmakers in Los Angeles began advocating for a radical change in the entertainment industry. They demand that the “dream factory” abandon the use of real firearms on the set and replace them with computer graphics, according to CNBC.

PAUL KORETZ, Los Angeles City Councilor: This is not the first time people have been killed on set. Sometimes the reason is economy of effort or rush.

Los Angeles City Councilor Paul Koretz has joined a growing number of lawmakers and even some filmmakers calling for a ban on the use of real firearms and ammunition on film sets.

PAUL KORETS: Death really shouldn’t be a possible outcome on the set of films where weapons are used. It’s time to change the situation.

But some in the industry argue that the New Mexico tragedy was the exception to the rule.

BROOK EATON, Property and Weapon Specialist: For 100 years, weapons experts have handled him extremely carefully on set. So what happened (on the set of Rust. – InoTV) Is an anomaly.

Brooke Eaton is a prop, weapons specialist and vice president of the 478th chapter of the International Theater Workers Union. The filmmaking organization has set strict standards and protocols for handling weapons, he said.

Brooke Eaton: I think Hollywood is able to control itself.

PAUL KORETS: I think their protocols are great only until someone stops following them.

Instead of real firearms, it is proposed to use computer special effects. But, according to Eaton, it’s an unequal substitute.

Brooke Eaton: The operation of a real weapon affects the atmosphere, the set and the actor’s reaction. And, of course, it is very difficult to reproduce the light of the muzzle flame itself.

Koretz city councilor says the films are fiction anyway. Therefore, the question arises: is it worth using a real weapon?

PAUL KORETS: I’m sure there is a possibility (reproduce the shot on the computer. – InoTV) flawless.

VELERY KASTRO, CNBC: This Los Angeles City Councilor supports state law and is calling for a similar regulation in the city. The Governor of New Mexico is asking the film industry to review its safety standards. Otherwise, she said, the state will introduce its own restrictions.

We know for sure that today we have technologies that never existed before.

VELERY KASTRO: And in some cases it is much cheaper to use them.

Air date Oct 30, 2021.