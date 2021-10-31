Alec Baldwin responded to reporters who stalked him for killing a cameraman

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-31/alek_bolduin_otvetil_zhurnalistam_kotorye_presledovali_ego_iz_za_ubiystva_operatora https://www.znak.com/2021-10-31/alek_bolduin_otvetil_zhurnalistam_kotorye_presledovali_ego_iz_za_ubiystva_operatora 2021.10.31

Alec Baldwin spoke to reporters who were harassing his family over the tragedy on the set of Rust. The video of the conversation of the actor and his wife Hilaria with journalists was distributed by the TMZ portal.

alecbaldwininsta / Instagram

Baldwin stopped the car to go out to the reporters who were following him. “My kids are crying in the car. I am not allowed to comment on the investigation, I talk to the police every day […]… I said everything I could. Please leave us alone, “Baldwin told the media. It was clear that the actor was clearly annoyed and nervous, but was trying to behave correctly.

He said that the deceased Galina Hutchins was his girlfriend. Before filming began, he invited her to dinner. Baldwin also spoke out about limiting the use of firearms on set.

Alec Baldwin commented for the first time on the death of a cameraman on the set

Recall that during the shooting of one of the scenes of the western “Rust” Baldwin fired a pistol, which was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges. The weapon did not work correctly, two people were injured: the film’s director Joel Sousa and the cameraman Galina Hutchins. The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, she later died.