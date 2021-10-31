The USA accused Ukraine of the conflict with Russia

The US believes that Russia is building up troops on the Ukrainian border in response to Kiev’s actions. This is how the readers of The Washington Post reacted to the information that Russia is transferring troops to the borders with Ukraine.

In the comments, they noted that such articles distort the truth and present Russia as an aggressor, although Ukraine is the catalyst for the conflict. “It’s funny that the Washington Post does not report that last week Ukraine sent a huge amount of military equipment and many military personnel to the front in Donbass. In this context, the movement of Russian troops looks more like a reaction to the build-up of the Ukrainian contingent in Donbass – near the Russian border, ”added Andrew Clifford.

“Why does Russia“ need ”Ukraine at all? For what purpose? It is a corrupt, unstable state that has nothing. Let the West deal with Europe’s eternal beggar on its own, ”wrote a reader of The Washington Post.

“Face it. If the Russians really wanted to take over all of Ukraine, they would have used nuclear weapons long ago to achieve this, ”says another user. “If Putin wants to invade Ukraine, now is the time to do so. Given the extremely weak president in the United States (look at Afghanistan) and the state of the world disrupted by the pandemic, now is a very opportune moment for an invasion, ”Palladium said.

Earlier, The Washington Post wrote that Russia is transferring troops to the territory of Ukraine. US and European officials are concerned that Moscow may build up its military forces near the Ukrainian border. The reason was videos, which supposedly depict Russian military echelons and convoys transporting equipment to the south and west of the country.