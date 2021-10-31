An elderly woman died in a respiratory hospital in Tomsk, whose grandson entered the “red zone” under the guise of a doctor

An elderly woman died in a respiratory hospital in Tomsk, whose grandson, disguised as a doctor, entered the “red zone” and was caring for a relative. And then he complained about the terrible conditions to the Investigative Committee and tried to get help, despite the threats against him.

The cause of death, according to doctors, was a coronavirus infection, pneumonia, acute cardiovascular and respiratory failure. An 84-year-old woman died last night. In the morning she got worse, she was transferred to intensive care, connected to a ventilator. Before that, her grandson had been courting her for several days, he was horrified by the conditions in which people who are seriously ill with covid are found. He filmed a video in the “red zone” of the hospital and told what was happening there with his grandmother, whom he tried with all his might to save and even tricked into the hospital.

The grandson of an elderly woman, only his name is known – Sergei – also said that bedridden patients are not washed in the hospital. According to him, the grandmother is on oxygen, but nobody straightens her pipe. The temperature, despite the fact that the patient is on fire, is measured with a non-contact thermometer. After the grandson insisted on a mercury thermometer, he showed 39.8, writes the network agency TV2.

My grandmother has Alzheimer’s disease, she does not walk or speak. For the past year, according to her grandson, he gave her liquid food with a syringe. He never received help from the local authorities. I flew to Moscow, where I wrote a statement to the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General’s Office. The story of an old woman dying in a covid hospital in Tomsk received a great response in the media and social networks. The pensioners began to threaten the grandson; he, according to him, was afraid to return to Tomsk, believing that he would be detained. Sergei also said that after the incident, the hospital administration asked the woman’s relatives to take her away.

The prosecutor’s office of Tomsk has begun checking the hospital. Local authorities are also doing the same.