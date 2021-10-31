And about. mayor of Kharkiv wins elections, exit poll data show

https://ria.ru/20211031/kharkov-1757127694.html

KIEV, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The acting mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, wins the mayoral elections, according to the exit poll, conducted by the Kharkiv Sociological Network, Human Research, NewImage, commissioned by the Committee of Voters of Ukraine. Polling stations closed at 21.00 Moscow time. According to the poll, Terekhov is gaining 53.8 % of the vote, which can ensure his victory in the first round. The second place is occupied by Mikhail Dobkin with 24.5% of the votes. The number of respondents surveyed was 7,490. The statistical error is 1.5%. Gennady Kernes, who won the election of the mayor of the city, died in December 2020 from the consequences of coronavirus infection in Germany, where he was receiving treatment. After the death of the mayor, the Kharkiv City Council prematurely terminated his powers. Igor Terekhov, who served as the secretary of the City Council, was appointed as the interim mayor. The next mayoral elections in Kharkiv will take place on October 31.

