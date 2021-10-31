Angelina Jolie and the Weeknd fueled rumors about the novel with these photos

take a look at the gallery

Angelina Jolie has already been seen several times in the company of the Canadian artist The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), so it is logical to assume that something very interesting is happening between the celebrities.

The most unpredictable guesses of fans are partially confirmed by new photos taken by the paparazzi. On them, the 46-year-old actress was caught on a date with a 31-year-old musician.

The couple enjoyed a gourmet dinner at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California. Note that it is this institution that the likely couple is visiting for the second time.

According to eyewitnesses, Angelina and Abel arrived at the restaurant separately, but retired in its private part for as much as 2.5 hours. After that, the stars got into the singer’s car and headed towards his $ 70 million estate.

For the meeting, Jolie chose a black dress and trench coat, pumps and a Yves Saint Laurent bag. Tesfaye was wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and boots.

Recall that the first probable doves were noticed together at the end of June. Until they comment on the status of their relationship.

