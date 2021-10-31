Angelina Jolie On Instagram To Support Afghans | News | News

Hollywood actress and UN refugee envoy Angelina Jolie created an Instagram account on August 20 to draw attention to the situation in Afghanistan.

Almost 4 million users have already subscribed to her page.

As the first publication, Jolie presented a letter from an Afghan teenage girl.

In his message, the child spoke about the fear of local residents for their lives due to the seizure of the territory of the Islamic republic by the Taliban (the movement was recognized as terrorist and prohibited in the Russian Federation). According to the girl, with the coming to power of the radicals, many have lost hope for a new life.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and express their opinions freely. Therefore, I came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those who are fighting for their basic human rights all over the world, ”the actress signed the post.

She shared that she was on the border with Afghanistan almost 20 years ago, two weeks before the September 11 tragedy. There, she said, she met Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

“It is regrettable to see Afghans once again forced to flee their homes because of the fear and uncertainty that gripped their country. <...> Like other dedicated people, I will not turn my back. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope that you will join me, ”Jolie summed up.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul and announced their intention to create the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. On the same day, President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country.

Two days later, the Taliban announced a general amnesty for officials of the former Afghan government and called for the resumption of work in government offices. In addition, the Taliban invited women to participate in governing the country and to be present in the future government.

At the same time, the representative of the radicals explained that Afghanistan will definitely not be a democratic state.

The situation in the region began to worsen after the United States, which had been in the region since 2001, began withdrawing its troops in early May. It is planned to complete it by the end of August.