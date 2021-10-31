Anna Shatilova disowned her story about Kirillov’s illness

“Why do you ascribe to me what I did not say?”

The death of the legendary Soviet announcer and TV presenter Igor Kirillov was covered by all domestic media. The story of another legendary announcer, Anna Shatilova, stood out. It said that Kirillov was in the clinic in September, where his leg was amputated due to his addiction to smoking against the background of problems with blood vessels. And he was already on the mend when he suddenly contracted the coronavirus. Moreover, the disease was almost hidden from the public by his last wife.

The correspondent of “MK” contacted Anna Nikolaevna, who complained about the incorrect transmission of her words and vowed to continue to voice any comments.

– Yesterday I even turned off the phone for three hours. What I read on the Internet is all distorted. I have the idea to never give interviews.

Anna Shatilova at these hours, apparently, is preparing to appear on television, refuting a number of insinuations on the tragic topic:

– I will turn to journalists: you call, ask for an interview, you refuse, you beg. Then you read: not my style, not my words, not my thoughts. Everything was added, obviously, from oneself. Then write on your own. Why do you bother me and ascribe to me what I did not say, did not think and did not think?

True, Anna Nikolaevna did not answer what exactly of her statements is true, and what is the fiction of journalists.

– You have to be able to refuse. But I don’t know how, – she summed up.