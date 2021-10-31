https://ria.ru/20211031/bolduin-1757061918.html
Baldwin commented for the first time on the death of a cameraman on the set of the film
Baldwin commented on the death of a cameraman for the first time on the set of the film – Russia news today
Baldwin commented for the first time on the death of a cameraman on the set of the film
American actor Alec Baldwin first spoke to reporters after the tragedy on the set of the film "Rust", where a bullet he fired died
WASHINGTON, October 31 – RIA Novosti. American actor Alec Baldwin spoke to reporters for the first time after the tragedy on the set of the film “Rust”, where a female cameraman was killed by a bullet he fired. The actor stopped his car on the side of a road in Vermont and went out to the paparazzi reporters who were chasing him, CNN reports. “Accidents happen on set from time to time, but not like that. It’s a one in a trillion episode, it’s a one in a trillion episode,” Baldwin said. He wondered how many bullets had been fired in films and TV shows over the decades. “This is America …. How many? Billions over the past 75 years? And in almost all cases without consequences,” the actor said, stressing that he supports tightening of the rules for the handling of weapons. He added that he was prohibited from commenting on the investigation, which has not yet reached the stage of indictment, and is figuring out how a live cartridge ended up in the drum of the revolver. As for further filming, Baldwin does not think they will resume. ” was my friend, she was my friend. The day I came to Santa Fe to start filming, I invited her to dinner with Joel, our director. We were a very, very well-organized team making the film together, and then this terrible event happened, “he said. While Baldwin was talking to the paparazzi, his wife Hilaria, who was apparently annoyed, filmed the interviewers on her mobile phone. At the end of the conversation, the actor asked the journalists not to chase their car, in which “the children are crying.” Baldwin, who plays the main role, fired a pistol, which turned out to be loaded not with blanks, but with live rounds. Cinematographer Galina Hutchins was seriously injured and died in hospital, as well as director Joel Sousa.
Baldwin commented for the first time on the death of a cameraman on the set of the film
“Accidents happen on set from time to time, but not like that. It’s a one in a trillion episode, it’s a one in a trillion episode,” Baldwin said.
He wondered how many bullets had been shot in movies and TV shows over the decades.
He added that he was prohibited from commenting on the investigation, which has not yet reached the stage of indictment, and is figuring out how a live cartridge ended up in the drum of the revolver.
As for further filming of the film, Baldwin does not think they will resume.
While Baldwin was talking to the paparazzi, his wife Hilaria, who was apparently annoyed, filmed the interviewers on her mobile phone. At the end of the conversation, the actor asked the journalists not to chase their car, in which “the children are crying”.
The tragedy on the set of the western “Rust” happened on October 21st. Baldwin, who plays the main role, fired a pistol, which turned out to be loaded not with blanks, but with live rounds. Cinematographer Galina Hutchins was seriously injured and died in hospital, as well as director Joel Sousa.
