Belsat TV journalist detained in Belarus | Major political events in Belarus: assessments, forecasts, comments | DW

Belsat TV journalist Irina Slavnikova and her husband Alyaksandr Loiko were detained on the night of Saturday, October 30, at the Minsk airport, where they arrived from Egypt.

As Belsat TV channel reported in the afternoon of October 30 in its own Telegram channel, Irina’s father, who called the airport, was informed that she and her husband had passed customs and passport control and that they were not detained at this stage. Slavnikova’s colleagues suggest that the arrest was carried out at the exit from the airport.

Later, the online edition “Nasha Niva” reported that Slavnikova and Loiko were in the IVS on Akrestsin Street, and the reason for their detention was an “administrative offense”.

Belsat is a satellite TV channel established in 2007 under an agreement between the Polish Foreign Ministry and Polish Public Television (TVP). The channel is broadcasted in Belarusian (mainly) and in Russian. In July 2021, the Belarusian authorities declared the website of the Belsat TV channel and its pages on social networks extremist.

