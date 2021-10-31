Belsat TV journalist detained in Belarus | Major political events in Belarus: assessments, forecasts, comments | DW

Belsat TV journalist Irina Slavnikova and her husband Alyaksandr Loiko were detained on the night of Saturday, October 30, at the Minsk airport, where they arrived from Egypt.
As Belsat TV channel reported in the afternoon of October 30 in its own Telegram channel, Irina’s father, who called the airport, was informed that she and her husband had passed customs and passport control and that they were not detained at this stage. Slavnikova’s colleagues suggest that the arrest was carried out at the exit from the airport.
Later, the online edition “Nasha Niva” reported that Slavnikova and Loiko were in the IVS on Akrestsin Street, and the reason for their detention was an “administrative offense”.
Belsat is a satellite TV channel established in 2007 under an agreement between the Polish Foreign Ministry and Polish Public Television (TVP). The channel is broadcasted in Belarusian (mainly) and in Russian. In July 2021, the Belarusian authorities declared the website of the Belsat TV channel and its pages on social networks extremist.
Protests in Belarus: “partisan” format
Chains of solidarity
Despite the persecution and harsh actions by the security forces, Minskers continue to take to the streets and line up in a chain of solidarity. Now the exit of even such a small group requires preparation and a lot of human resources to ensure the safety of all participants.
Protests in Belarus: “partisan” format
Yard protests
Recently popular tea parties and concerts in the courtyards have now become too dangerous for their participants. But, negotiating in closed chats, Minsk dwellers still gather in their yards in the evenings to take pictures and show on social networks that the protests do not stop.
Protests in Belarus: “partisan” format
Political graffiti
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl accident. The authorities did not allow the traditional “Chernobyl Way” to be held in Minsk, citing the lack of agreements with city services among the organizers, as well as the situation with the coronavirus. One of the organizers of the uncoordinated rally, the chairman of the Green Party, Dmitry Kuchuk, was sentenced to 15 days of arrest.
Protests in Belarus: “partisan” format
Video clips
Minsk residents made a video on the anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster. The eyes of those who starred in it, sealed with a red-green ribbon, symbolize the blindness of the Belarusians. “We have not been told the truth before, and since then nothing has changed. Now our eyes have opened, and it cannot be returned back,” the authors of the video say.
Protests in Belarus: “partisan” format
Chains of freedom in other cities of Belarus
Not only Minsk, but also other cities of Belarus take to the streets. Many activists from Smolevichi had to leave the country this spring after riot police broke into the concert of the RSP group and most of the musicians and spectators were behind bars.
Protests in Belarus: “partisan” format
White-red-white flags in the sky
In the area of the Minsk Worsted Combine, flags with white-red-white balloons are regularly launched into the sky. Previously, they were hung here on buildings, but now such flags are quickly removed by employees of the housing department or the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The plans of creative Minsk dwellers also include other ways of demonstrating national symbols, which will be difficult for city services to cope with.
Protests in Belarus: “partisan” format
Solidarity actions with political prisoners
As of today, 370 people have been recognized as political prisoners in Belarus. Dmitry Yankovsky was sentenced on May 4 to a year in prison for interceding in September last year for a woman who was hit in the face by a police officer. Yanovsky was found guilty of violence against a law enforcement officer.
Protests in Belarus: “partisan” format
Symbols in elevators
Residents of one of the Minsk houses have learned to disassemble metal panels in elevators. It is enough to stick a red tape on the light strip, and you get a white-red-white flag – the main symbol of protests in Belarus.
Protests in Belarus: “partisan” format
Drawings on the asphalt
“We will once”, “Long live Belarus”, “97%”, prints with the coat of arms “Pagonya” and a white-red-white flag – such inscriptions and drawings on the asphalt can be found in many cities of Belarus.
Protests in Belarus: “partisan” format
Stickers in the entrances
The Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus has prepared a package of documents on the recognition of the white-red-white flag as extremist symbols. If this happens, then administrative responsibility will be threatened for keeping such a sticker at home. Alexander Lukashenko took his first oath of office as president in 1994 under the white-red-white flag.
Protests in Belarus: “partisan” format
White-red-white manicure
The coat of arms “Pahonya”, ornament, white and red hearts and even a miniature Nina Baginskaya – the fashion for manicure with national symbols in Belarus does not stop. Manicure in this style is a new trend among Belarusian women. And not only that – in March, Russian video blogger Yuri Dud also painted his nails white and red as a sign of solidarity with Belarusians.
Protests in Belarus: “partisan” format
Symbols on trees
Red heart on a white background – Minskers leave such signs on the trees to remind each other that the peaceful protest is not over and that people who are ready to support each other are always there.
Author: Olga Verasovich
