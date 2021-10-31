Best celebrity costumes for Halloween 2021 – Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more – photos

During the pandemic, it is no longer possible to celebrate Halloween as before, but celebrities still prepare scary and terrible (or not so) costumes for house parties.

Best celebrity costumes for Halloween 2021 / Photo: Collage: Today

Spooky season, as it is called in the West, has officially arrived and the stars are traditionally showing off cool Halloween costumes.

Many celebrities did not wait for the 31st and showed their images a week before the holiday, but we have collected the most interesting, in our opinion, outfits that we found on Instagram.

See who the stars of show business are dressing up in for the second Cove Halloween in a row. Also, be sure to check out our awesome specials with the scariest Halloween movies!

Jamie Lee Curtis

The American actress and “Halloween” star tried on the image from the cult horror movie “Psycho” – Marion Kane, played on the screen in 1960 by her mother, Janet Leigh.

Hayley Kiyoko

American actress Hailey Kiyoko reincarnated as 067 from the acclaimed TV series Squid Game. Perfect hit on the character, in our opinion.

Chris Jenner

The head of the Kardashian family came up with a creative approach to choosing a Halloween look this year – this is Jack Skellington from the cartoon “Nightmare Before Christmas” by Tim Burton.

Kris Jenner / Photo: instagram.com/krisjenner

Heidi Klum

The Halloween queen surprises with her looks every year. We all remember her Fiona, Jessica Rabbit and the creepy alien … And this year the supermodel dressed up as a playful cat.

Heidi Klum / Photo: instagram.com/heidiklum

John Legend

So far, the most talked about Halloween look on the web is that of singer John Legend and his family. If you are tired of Squid Game, there is always an immortal classic – The Addams Family.

Travis Barker and Khloe Kardashian

The most popular version of the paired Halloween costume is Sid and Nancy from the Alex Cox movie of the same name. Newly engaged Travis Barker and Khloe Kardashian took the beaten path and dressed up as a punk star and his girlfriend.

Hayley Bieber

The model and wife of Justin Bieber admitted that the first concert she attended as a teenager was the Britney Spears show. For Halloween, Hayley prepared several images of a pop princess at once.

Doja cat

One of the most popular stars of this year – Doja Cat – repeated the image of Princess Kidagakash from the Disney cartoon “Atlantis: The Lost World”. Dodge, as they say, nailed it!

