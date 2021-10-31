Biden: disappointment with the results of the G20 summit in the field of climate caused by the positions of the Russian Federation and China – Society

ROME, October 31. / TASS /. Disappointment at the end of the G20 summit in Rome in terms of the climate agenda is associated with the positions of Russia and China. This statement was made on Sunday by US President Joe Biden.

During a press conference following the summit, one of the journalists asked the American leader to comment on the statements “of some non-governmental organizations that the commitments undertaken by [странами] G20 [в сфере преодоления климатического кризиса]are not impressive. “

“The disappointment stems from the fact that Russia and <...> China, in fact, did not appear in terms of any commitments aimed at combating climate change,” said the head of the Washington administration.

“There is a reason why people should be disappointed. I myself am disappointed. But we have adopted a number of provisions here to stop subsidizing coal (talking about financing projects for the production of electricity from coal – approx. TASS) <...>. I think You will see that we have made significant progress and much remains to be done, but we will need to continue to focus on what China is not doing, what Russia is not doing, what Saudi Arabia is not doing, “Biden added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking on Sunday at a session of the G20 summit dedicated to climate change and the environment, called for a comprehensive and joint solution to climate problems. The Russian leader stressed that the issues of climate change are extremely important. He noted that Russia is experiencing the consequences of global warming on itself. The head of state added that the Russian side is actively participating in international efforts to preserve the climate. In particular, it fulfills all its obligations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, consistently implements a policy to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions, takes steps to improve the energy efficiency of the economy, modernize the electric power industry, and reduce associated gas emissions from oil production.

The G20 summit took place in Rome this weekend. Russian President and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend the meeting in person; they took part in the forum via video link. Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida spoke at the summit in a similar format.