Biden said he was disappointed by Putin’s absence at the G20 summit in Rome – Gazeta.ru

US President Joe Biden commented on the absence of the leaders of Russia and China at the G20 summit in Rome. It is reported by RIA News”…

“The disappointment concerns the fact that Russia and not only Russia, but also China have de facto failed to show up with regard to any commitment to deal with climate change,” he said.

According to the US President, the countries have made significant progress at the summit. Biden called for a focus on the lack of action on the climate issue from Russia, China and Saudi Arabia.

The head of state took part in the G20 summit, which opened in Rome on October 30, via video link. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov statedthat he does not see any connection between the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a remote format at the G20 summit in Rome and the vaccination statements that Putin made during his speech at the event.

The G20 Summit was held in Rome on October 30 – 31. Italy, the country that holds the G20 presidency, has involved the key players on Afghanistan in the talks – the United States, Turkey, China and Russia.