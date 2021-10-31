Biden said hello to Putin, Lavrov said

https://ria.ru/20211031/lavrov-1757129169.html

Biden passed a message to Putin through Lavrov

The conversation with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome was useful, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on the air of the Russia 1 … RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The conversation with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome was useful, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on the air of the Russia 1 channel, as part of Pavel Zarubin’s Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program. The Foreign Minister specified that the conversation was short … As Lavrov specified earlier, he managed to talk to the American leader at dinner the night before. At the same time, the Foreign Minister added that he had not seen US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Rome.

