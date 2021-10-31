Blinken answered the question whether the US will provide assistance to Taiwan in the event of an “attack”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on CNN announced Washington’s commitment to ensure Taiwan’s defense capabilities. At the same time, the head of the State Department did not give a direct answer to the question of whether the United States would provide support to the island if it was subjected to aggression.

“Nothing has changed in our approach to Taiwan. We have a long-term commitment under the agreements that Biden actively supported when he was still in the Senate, and which are to ensure the defense capabilities of Taiwan, ”said Blinken.

The TV presenter noted that the secretary of state replies “in a very diplomatic language.”

“Could you, for those who do not understand the diplomatic language, explain what exactly this means? Are you saying that the United States will not come to Taiwan’s aid in the event of an attack on it? ” – repeated the journalist, asking to answer in the affirmative or negative.

In response, Blinken reiterated that the only thing he can say is that the United States “remains firmly committed to its obligations under the agreements with Taiwan.”

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said he was not seeking a cold war with China. At the same time, he noted that the United States would not retreat from its positions and views, and also reaffirmed its readiness to defend Taiwan in case of possible aggression against it.

As White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki explained, the president’s statements do not mean any shifts in American policy towards the island.

The PRC Foreign Ministry recalled after that that Beijing opposes any military and official contacts between the United States and Taiwan and calls on Washington to adhere to the “one China” principle.