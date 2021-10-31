Bloomberg learned about the concern of the United States and Japan after Putin’s words about oil for $ 100

Behind closed doors, work has intensified to convince OPEC + to accelerate the growth of oil production, Bloomberg learned. According to him, consumers “sounded the alarm” after Putin allowed oil prices to rise to $ 100 per barrel



The words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about a possible rise in oil prices up to $ 100 per barrel caused alarm among the world powers, in particular in the United States, India and Japan, Bloomberg reported.

According to the agency, “intensive work is underway behind closed doors” to “convince OPEC + to accelerate the growth of oil production.” Private talks were held by American, Japanese and Indian officials. In addition, they communicated with other major consumers and producers of oil, writes Bloomberg.

According to the agency, conversations began about three weeks ago and intensified when oil prices exceeded $ 85 a barrel.

At a plenary session in the framework of the “Russian Energy Week” on October 13, Putin called a scenario “quite possible” in which the price of a barrel of oil will reach $ 100. At the same time, he noted that Russia “does not allow sharp jumps in oil prices.”