Breakfast price rose to its highest in 10 years

Prices for basic breakfast foods have risen by an average of 63% since 2019, and growth has accelerated since the summer of 2021, the newspaper noted.

Overall global food demand after economic recovery was higher than expected, Gro Intelligence analyst Will Osnato said.

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, wheat futures prices have risen by 20% since the beginning of the year, the newspaper noted. Droughts were observed in Russia, North America and Argentina in 2021, and heavy rains fell in Europe.

The cost of coffee and sugar was affected by the drought in Brazil, as well as the increase in fertilizer prices, which, in turn, rose due to the rise in the price of natural gas. Since the beginning of the year, sugar has risen in price by 26%, and coffee – by 56%, the newspaper reported.

Even if the weather conditions are perfect in 2022, it will not be enough to restore prices and fill the food shortage, analysts said. “Prices will remain high for at least another year,” said Carlos Mera, head of agricultural market research at Rabobank. Osnato believes it will take two years to recover.

In August in Russia, 1 kg of oatmeal began to cost more than 80 rubles for the first time during the observation period. Oatmeal is the second most popular cereal after rice among Russians.

Previously, analysts reported that global food prices may rise due to the introduction of green fuel for aircraft. “In the long term, I am concerned that this will affect the rise in food prices,” said Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair.

