Candidates Left TV – Newspaper Kommersant No. 199 (7161) dated 01.11.2021

The production of printed propaganda materials has become the main item of pre-election expenses of candidates to the State Duma in single-mandate districts of Moscow. Some of them spent up to 90% of the entire budget on this, it follows from the final financial statements. The services of legal entities and individuals turned out to be in demand, but many could do without television advertising. Experts explain this by the fact that in the capital the elections have actually gone to the municipal level and meetings with voters have become more necessary.

The main item of expenditure for most of the capital’s single-mandate candidates was “the production and distribution of printed and other campaign materials,” Kommersant found out after analyzing their financial statements. For example, the Socialist-Revolutionary Galina Khovanskaya (won in the 198th district) has 13.5 million of the 14.7 million rubles spent on the campaign in this column. Communist Valery Rashkin (lost to United Russia member Timofey Bazhenov in the 196th district) spent 4.6 million of the collected 5.6 million rubles for the production of print campaigns, and Mr. Bazhenov himself – 13 million rubles. The famous TV presenter spent only 649 thousand rubles on television and radio advertising, and most of all (18.9 million) he spent under the item “payment of other expenses”.

The electoral funds of the majority of United Russia were formed according to a similar scheme: 20 million rubles. from the party and 20 million rubles. donations from legal entities amounted to the maximum allowable amount of 40 million rubles. But in terms of costs, there were options. So, TV presenter Yevgeny Popov (197th district) spent 15.2 million rubles. on printed materials, 20 million rubles – for payment of “other services” and 1.6 million rubles – for campaigning in the print media, and did not spend on television advertising at all. For Pyotr Tolstoy (District 199 and No. 2 in the Moscow party list), the main items of expenditure were “information and consulting services” (25.2 million rubles) and printed campaign materials (9.7 million), and advertising on television and radio, he invested only 477 thousand rubles. Svetlana Razvorotneva (district # 201) and Dmitry Sablin (# 202) did not spend at all on the media, but they spent 20.2 million rubles on campaign materials. and 23.3 million rubles. respectively.

The task of the single-mandate members was to “create tension” within the boundaries of their districts, Sergey Perminov, Deputy Secretary of the General Council of United Russia, explained to Kommersant:

“To do this, they used personal communication and digital opportunities, including personal pages on social networks. They needed not only to promote the party, but to initiate discussions with voters about the “People’s Program”, and for this, just other means were suitable. ” As for television, it was more important to promote the federal party brand and program meanings, United Russia added: “These are just information waves of different levels. They have different logic, but together they give a symbiosis. “

The most economical of the known candidates was Maksim Shevchenko (he headed the federal list of the Russian Party of Freedom and Justice and walked through the 208th constituency): 47 rubles were received in his fund, but they were not spent either. The emphasis was placed on the federal campaign, the ex-candidate explained to Kommersant: broadcasts on federal TV channels, office rent, headquarters studio, distribution of merchandise, so there was no need to “multiply entities”.

One of the main expenses of self-nominated candidates was collecting signatures of voters (on average, 14-15 thousand autographs were required). They were the most expensive for Anastasia Bryukhanova (District 198) – 10.3 million rubles, Dmitry Pevtsov (District 200) spent 9.6 million on it, Roman Yuneman (District 210) – 7.2 million, Anatoly Wasserman (205th district) – 4 million rubles. The smallest spending on this item was declared by Oleg Leonov (208th district) – 43.5 thousand rubles. But in this column, as he explained to Kommersant, only the costs of making subscription lists were entered, and in total about 5 million rubles were spent on collecting signatures. The division of expenses by item was done according to the methodological recommendations of the election commission, Mr. Leonov emphasized: “The remuneration of the collectors of signatures is contained in labor contracts, because the subject of the contract is not only the collection of signatures. The same guys held pickets and polls, handed out leaflets and did a lot of other things. Therefore, these amounts are in another section. “

Oleg Leonov more than other self-nominated candidates spent on campaigning on television and radio (2.4 million rubles) and print media (2 million rubles). The TV erudite Wasserman did not spend at all on television, but more than half of his fund (23.2 million rubles) went to the services of legal entities and individuals. “Yes, I did not advertise in the media, but mainly through collectors, street posters and similar close contacts,” he confirmed to Kommersant, adding that, of course, both previous fame and word of mouth worked.

A few years ago, as a rule, there were dashes in the sections of reports devoted to undefined “other expenses,” recalls political strategist Roman Smirnov. But after a number of criminal cases on shadow electoral funds in the regions, everyone is reinsured and is trying to work legally.

The salary of political strategists, lawyers, copywriters goes exactly under the items “payment for services” and “other expenses”. But with the media, everything is not so simple, the expert adds: the campaign period is very short, and it is troublesome to reserve a place in numerous regional publications. In addition, many candidates focused on the strategy of real deeds – to build a sports ground, to repair an entrance, and in fact the Duma campaign went to the municipal level, says Mr. Smirnov.

Political analyst Konstantin Kalachev believes that the demand for such an obsolete format as print campaigning is largely due to the nature of the campaign. Administrative candidates found it easier to stake on traditional tools that were easy to account for, he notes.

Electoral lawyer Anton Rudakov reminds that administrative liability is provided for failure to submit the final financial report (Article 5.17 of the Administrative Code): “There is also liability for incomplete or inaccurate provision of information”. But the accounting or attribution of certain expenses to different lines of the document depends only on the literacy of the candidate’s financial commissioners and consultants, the expert adds. And the electoral commissions are not law enforcement agencies, and they have no opportunity to chase candidates with reports of offenses, sums up Mr. Rudakov.

Anastasia Kornya, Elena Rozhkova, Andrey Vinokurov