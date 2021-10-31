Chinese Foreign Minister accused the United States of “putting together an anti-Chinese clique” – Gazeta.Ru

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, accused Washington of creating a coalition against China. It is reported by RIA News”…

“The American side on a global scale is forming a clique to put pressure on China and even putting pressure on medium and small countries,” the diplomat said.

He noted that these actions do not correspond to the interests of the peoples of the two countries, and also harm the world community and modern trends. According to the minister, the US Congress has put forward about 300 bills against China, and the US government has imposed sanctions on more than 900 companies and Chinese citizens.

Previously reportedthat the US Senate backed a bill to further tighten restrictions on China’s telecommunications companies that pose a threat to state national security.

In the summer of 2020, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States had tightened sanctions against China’s Huawei. The FCC ruled to treat Huawei and ZTE as threats in June 2020. Later in December of that year, the commission extended its decision. Since May 17, 2019, the US Department of Commerce has also blacklisted Huawei as a national security threat, which has caused serious damage to the company.