Circus from Kachkanar moved to Miami and works with photographers Angelina Jolie | 161.ru

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
31

– For example?

– I work with different companies, so the projects are different. These are mainly entertainment companies – they organize events, concerts, weddings. Customers are hiring staff, dancers, decorators halls – and me. This is not the same as animators at the holidays. I get paid to do my numbers: usually air or coaching. I have a partner with whom we do acrobatics. I also work in restaurants and clubs, in any work related to the show.

– Are your customers some kind of stars or ordinary people?

– Rather the second. Such holidays in the United States are not something super-expensive, the services of entertainment companies are available to many. It’s easier to connect with celebrities in production.

– Is it advertising, clips, video?

– Yes. I advertised all sorts of nonsense – for example, mini-store in Manhattan. Storedges are storage companies, in Manhattan they are needed because many have very small apartments there. The ad, I think, was shown on Netflix. Sometimes I was in episodic roles in films … I don’t remember which ones anymore. Once my partner and I were even filmed as some kind of strippers. We were in clothes, but it was on the stage where we supposedly danced. In the music video industry, I work with different rappers – and not only with them. With everyone who pays money. But rappers – this is a separate topic. They do not differ from their public images, with them everything is exactly the same as in the videos. Hip-hop is very popular in the USA and I love it too. So this Work – one of my favorites.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here