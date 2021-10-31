https://ria.ru/20211031/koronavirus-1757093310.html

Climate Summit opens with a minute of silence on COVID-19 victims

The climate summit opened with a minute of silence on the victims of COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 10/31/2021

Climate Summit opens with a minute of silence on COVID-19 victims

The 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) formally opened in Glasgow, Scotland with a minute of silence in memory of … RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

2021-10-31T15: 21

2021-10-31T15: 21

2021-10-31T15: 21

in the world

Glasgow

UN

Scotland

European Union

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1d/1756834225_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d318cd08f3b50c8706e3ef3e369ede64.jpg

GLASGOW (Scotland), October 31 – RIA Novosti. The 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) formally opened in Glasgow, Scotland with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of COVID-19, RIA Novosti reports. COP26, organized by the UK in partnership with Italy, will be held from October 31 to November 12 2021 in Glasgow (UK). Representatives from about 200 countries are expected to attend the session, including world leaders, experts and activists. During the conference, it is planned to adopt a number of documents on the issues of reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality. The main program of the summit with the participation of world leaders is scheduled for November 1-2. COP25 took place on December 2-13, 2019 in Madrid under the chairmanship of Chile and with the logistical support of Spain. Schmidt then formally handed over the chairmanship of COP26 to Alok Sharma. United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) UN) is an international agreement on general principles of action to prevent dangerous climate change. The convention was adopted on May 9, 1992 and opened for signature during the UN Conference on Environment and Development, held in Rio de Janeiro on June 4-14, 1992. Entered into force on March 21, 1994. Currently, 196 countries and the European Union are parties to the convention.

https://ria.ru/20211031/klimat-1757091058.html

Glasgow

Scotland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1d/1756834225_262 0:2993:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e437fac6523675e9063b6a17f7ca825d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, glasgow, united nations, scotland, european union