daughter Jolie in a girl’s dress made a splash

Angelina’s daughter Jolie no longer wants to appear in public in boy clothes.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter, at the age of 15, unexpectedly changed her image: now she looks like an ordinary teenage girl. Shiloh became interested in cosmetics, elegant outfits and hairstyles. And she preferred Hollywood to her boyish style – sophisticated and graceful. So, on the red carpet, together with her mother and sister Zakhara, Brad Pitt’s daughter posed in a baby-dollar dress. Hooligan spotted lemon sneakers became the highlight of the look.

Shiloh even agreed to do makeup using the smokey-ice technique with sand shadows, and she could not do without nude lipstick, blush and powder.

“Girlish pretty”, “Bah! Well, a copy of Angelina in her youth “,” Gorgeous! So much like my mother and father ”,“ Very much like Brad! The child of love is immediately visible “,” Beauty and no boy outfits! It’s better this way ”,“ Well, what a cutie, ”the followers write.

