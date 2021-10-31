Details of the murder of two girls in Tuva have become known

https://ria.ru/20211031/podrobnosti-1757086210.html
I threw it out of the window. Shocking details of the murder of children in Tuva
Two girls with injuries, who were found in Kyzyl, were thrown from the eighth floor by their relative with a criminal record. This is reported by Izvestia. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Two girls with injuries, who were found in Kyzyl, were thrown from the eighth floor by their relative with a criminal record. This is reported by Izvestia. According to the suspect, the children did not obey him and wanted to leave the apartment while their mother was at work. In the case of car theft, two injured girls aged 9 and 14 were found in the capital of the Republic of Tuva. By the time of discovery, the first was already dead, the second died later in the hospital. The suspect, a 23-year-old native of the Tes-Khem region of the Tyva Republic, was detained. The SK opened a case on the murder of two minors. The Tuvan Prosecutor’s Office has placed the investigation under special control.
