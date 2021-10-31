Doctor Komarovsky called a dangerous mistake at the beginning of treatment, leading to severe COVID-19

Treatment of coronavirus with a mild course is no different from the treatment of influenza and other acute respiratory viral infections. With a mild course of coronavirus, the well-known children’s doctor Yevgeny Komarovsky recommends adhering to several simple rules.

“Standard actions: minimum food, maximum drink, clean cool air. Absolutely no bed rest! If you have a high fever, take paracetamol and ibuprofen. Stuffy nose – rinse with saline! – says the doctor.

The doctor emphasizes that the biggest mistake that can be made is at the onset of the disease, when the pulse oximeter shows the rate, to take dexamethasone or antibiotics, writes RG.

“This is what kills you as much as possible. It minimizes your chances of surviving. Outpatient care for coronavirus is no different from treating the flu or the common cold. You should only start worrying when your pulse oximeter responded. Or if you have a bunch of other underlying illnesses.” – explained Komarovsky.

Also, the physician spoke out quite sharply about the anti-vaccine mood in society. He believes that vaccination cannot be made compulsory, but the person himself should be held responsible, including financially, for the consequences of not being vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the fifth wave of coronavirus is expected in Russia.