Doctors explain why it is dangerous to run up stairs – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Many people actively use the stairs to prevent hypodynamia, but few know that in fact there is only one correct way to climb it. If you do this incorrectly, then you can only worsen the condition of some muscle groups and bring yourself to shortness of breath.

This was told by the Japanese orthopedic surgeon Yutaka Hiraizumi with almost 40 years of experience. He explained that when a person climbs the stairs, he must definitely do this, controlling the center of gravity, that is, keeping him exactly above his feet, not leaning forward or running.

The natural reaction of the body to climbing stairs is shortness of breath and pain in the legs. The point is, when you lean forward, accelerating up the stairs, the stress on the muscles around the hip and knee joints that support the upper torso increases, and you tire more quickly, muscle pain appears.

“It is important to maintain a balanced posture when climbing and descending stairs. If you use the stairs correctly, you will naturally strengthen your anti-gravity muscles and core,” says the orthopedist, referring to the muscles in the legs, thighs, abdomen, chest and neck, which contract for keeping the body in balance. “To do this, straighten up and look forward, not at your feet,” – quotes the doctor “Inosmi”.