Dogecoin Accounted for 40% of Robinhood’s Q3 Crypto Transaction Revenues | Blockchain24

Trading platform Robinhood reported that 40% of its cryptocurrency transaction revenue came from transactions with the dogecoin meme in the third quarter. By comparison, dogecoin accounted for 62% of the company’s revenue from transactions in the second quarter.

Robinhood Markets Inc. stated in its quarterly filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday:

In the three months ended September 30, 2021, 40% of our proceeds from cryptocurrency transactions came from dogecoin transactions.

This was a significant decline from 62% in the three months ended June 30 and 34% in the three months ended March 31.

Robinhood generated $ 267 million in third-quarter transaction revenue, of which only $ 51 million came from cryptocurrency trading. Revenue from cryptocurrency trading in the second quarter was $ 233 million.

The company’s Q3 filing also notes: “For the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, transaction revenue attributable to dogecoin transactions was approximately 8%, 32% and 7% of our total net proceeds, respectively. “

Robinhood clarified, “We support dogecoin trading and we have benefited from the surge in interest in dogecoin during the quarter ended June 30, 2021,” adding:

Although we currently support seven cryptocurrencies for trading, market interest in certain cryptocurrencies may be volatile and there are many cryptocurrencies in the market that we do not support.

DOGE is down about 9% in the past 24 hours, but is up 7% in the past seven days and 32% in the past 30 days.