Dogecoin and dog coins lead the race again

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 8% on Monday, testing 6-week highs of around $ 0.27. At the moment, the ninth cryptocurrency grew by 17%.

Another “dog” coin – Shiba Inu (SHIB) showed the largest daily gain (+ 16.4%) in the top 100 of the rating.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once again raised the value of his favorite cryptocurrency with one tweet.

Musk commented on a post by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, in which he called for “making Dogecoin more absurd.” So Marcus made fun of a part of the crypto community that has a negative attitude towards altcoin, writes RBC. After that, the billionaire posted on Twitter a drawing of an animal resembling a dog holding a rocket in his hands.

Cryptomarket expert Jactin Bennett believes that Dogecoin is ready for a massive rally of 500-1000%, but for this DOGE needs to return its key support level of $ 0.24.

Another “meme” cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, reacted to the growth of Dogecoin. SHIB has risen in price over the past two weeks by 240% and took 12th place in the rating of cryptoassets by capitalization. Altcoin creators call their token the “Dogecoin killer”.

Speculators are “accelerating” the SHIB rate in anticipation of listing this coin on the Robinhood crypto exchange, a petition with such a proposal was posted on the Change.org website, cryptor writes.

A petition about the listing of Shiba Inu in the Robinhood app has gained 250 thousand subscripts, happycoin writes. Now, the target of 300 thousand undersigned seems to be quite achievable.

Robinhood added support for Dogecoin back in July 2018, just a few months after the launch, Bitcoin and Ethereum were traded. In the second quarter, DOGE received more than a quarter of the total supply of the company from transactions.

