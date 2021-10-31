Drew Barrymore flirted with Leonardo DiCaprio on Instagram

Actress Drew Barrymore flirted with movie star Leonardo DiCaprio in the comments under his Instagram post about the dangers of global warming. Fans of celebrities reacted in different ways: some were glad for such a turn of events, others suggested that the actress had no chance, and some even thought that Barrymore was drunk. However, it seems that the star was just joking. The actor himself left the words of his colleague unanswered. Probably because solving environmental problems will now be more important than arranging personal life.

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio published a post on his Instagram on July 13 on environmental issues. The images posted by the actor show how dangerous global warming is for our planet. One of the photographs is a forecast of an increase in the number of fires.

Another shot clearly shows how the rise in temperature will affect mammals: they will have nowhere to live.

The recording aroused interest not only among the fans of the actor, but also among Drew Barrymore. The movie star of the 90s left a comment on the evening of July 14, which was immediately noticed by attentive Instagram users. And for good reason – judging by the jocular tone of the message, Barrymore is flirting with DiCaprio.

You should be the only hot thing, not our planet!

Fans of actors immediately began to discuss Drew Barrymore’s words. Several commentators took inspiration from the idea that the actress could actually flirt with the Titanic star and wrote how long they had been waiting for something like this.

I live for this comment. You’re something, Drew.

Others were not so optimistic, recalling that Leonardo DiCaprio has a certain type, and these are young models. Although they said that it would be nice to make an exception.

He only dates models half his age, but I’m pretty sure Leonardo DiCaprio should have made an exception this time.

Someone did not take the actress’s comment seriously at all, believing that she just drank too much, since she wrote something like that.

Honey, you need to stop drinking.

Later, Drew Barrymore added another comment, again jokingly thanking DiCaprio for always ready to come to the aid of the planet.

Thank you for being always the first in saving our planet.

Whether there were romantic hints in Drew Barrymore’s words or not is unknown, but this did not stop the fans from joking a little and dreaming about a possible relationship between this couple. The actor himself did not comment on the words of his colleague.

