Edward Snowden warned subscribers against investing in Shiba Inu

Former employee NSA and CIA USA Edward Snowden urged his Twitter followers to refrain from buying the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token, a clone of the Dogecoin (DOGE) meme cryptocurrency.

also if you are mad at this tweet you probably need to reduce your position size. – Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 31, 2021

“If you have been persuaded to exchange your hard earned savings for new dog money because the meme promises wealth, please carefully consider your chances of outsmarting the market, which sold you a stake not even in dog money, but in a clone of dog money,” he wrote.

Snowden added that those angry about the tweet “should probably cut their position size” in the asset.

Recall that on October 28, the Shiba Inu price updated its all-time high above $ 0.00008 and took ninth place in the cryptocurrency rating by capitalization. The token has skyrocketed 85% in a week, according to CoinGecko.

Earlier, Elon Musk said that he did not invest in Shiba Inu.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER