Either peremoga or not: what is happening in Donbass

Tension on the contact line in Donbass is growing.

The village of Golmovsky, a suburb of Gorlovka. Another shelling and another victim. Three farm workers were walking out to their car after a day’s work when an explosion rang out. Apparently, the ammunition was dropped from the drone. Three victims, one with a severe head wound.

Regional center Telmanovo. Until recently, it was relatively quiet here. Lenin is in place. But like a bolt from the blue, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and, even worse, nationalist battalions enter Staromaryevka – and this is very close.

“After these outrageous events, when the Ukrainian military crossed the river, occupied our settlement, life here simply changed. The situation is very dangerous. Some of our residents are citizens of the Russian Federation,” said Alexander Spinul, head of the Telmanovsky district administration.

With the head of the administration, who a few days ago was solving the problems of that very Staromaryevka with coal, water and the distribution of humanitarian aid, we are going to the nearest safe point, from where now you can’t even look at the village.

Ahead, three kilometers away, is the same Staromaryevka, approximately here is the conditional border of the security zone. Behind the hill there is a view of the village of Granitnoye, which, according to the Minsk agreements, is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The once busy road from Telmanovo to Volnovakha is now absolutely deserted – there are no people willing to go ahead under the direct guidance of the Ukrainian military in Granitnoye, and Staromaryevka has also calmed down – no one is entering or leaving now either there or from there. There is no connection with the village, and no one can say with certainty what is happening there. Only pieces of information.

“They occupied this bridgehead, they did not cross the river in order to get out of there. They enter with equipment, put them near houses and in people’s gardens. We have information that they detained from 3 to 20 people not only in Staromaryevka, but also in What are the charges brought against them, for what reason? It is not just that the Minsk agreements have been violated, it is a clear fact of violation of the Minsk agreements. What else is needed ?! ” – Spinul is indignant.

We are filming agricultural equipment at a repair station – it was damaged during the recent shelling. They mark for infrastructure – electrical substations, water pipelines. And it goes to agricultural producers – the harvest is good this year, the seeds are good.

The Red Cross mission returns from Staromaryevka. White jeeps are lining up just at Lenin’s in Telmanovo. The interview did not add clarity.

“We do not comment on the political and security situation, our visit had exclusively humanitarian goals. We hope to continue supplying various humanitarian supplies to the population in the coming days. We understand the complexity of the situation in which people find themselves, and our main task is to help those who lives right on the line of fire, “said Majd Farhat, head of the International Red Cross office in Donetsk.

Another peremoga, or not, is the sensational first salvo of the Turkish Bayraktar under the Ukrainian flag. The People’s Militia of the DPR does not comment on the displayed images. The statement is only about the situation, which is more and more complicated, although it would seem that it is already difficult.

Luhansk. Solemn and nagging ceremony. After more than 7 years, those who were temporarily buried in a huge mass grave in 2014 have finally rested humanly. Most of those buried are unknown. But this is for now. All this was preceded by the scrupulous work of forensic experts and investigators. On the basis of the selected biological material, it will be possible in the future to establish both the identity and the relatives.

“We will not forget, we will not forgive” – ​​this is the name of this memorial. The crimes committed in 2014 by Ukraine and all these ruined lives are waiting and will wait for revenge. Now 50 people are buried. But only in this ditch – many times more.

“These are bodies that were subjected to mine and explosive injuries, blunt trauma, bullet wounds, that is, people really received injuries incompatible with life precisely as a result of shelling. This is undoubtedly invisible proof of war crimes of the military-political leadership of Ukraine,” said Anna Soroka, head of the interdepartmental working group on the search and burial of victims of Ukrainian aggression, their identification and perpetuation of memory, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the LPR.

Almost 2 hectares of land have been allocated for the organization of this memorial on the outskirts of Lugansk. Only an insignificant part of the burials available at the moment is occupied. Exhumation and identification of the remains will continue.