Energy crisis in Europe: surviving as best they can

On October 29, at auctions in Europe, gas prices fell to $ 800 per thousand cubic meters. For the first time since September. And immediately after Vladimir Putin’s instructions to the head of Gazprom, start pumping gas into storage facilities in Europe. The conversation took place on October 27 at a meeting on the development of the Yamal Peninsula.

“After you finish pumping gas into underground gas storage facilities in Russia, by November 8, start smooth and planned work to increase the volume of gas in your UGS facilities in Europe – in Austria and Germany. commitments to supply European partners with gas in the autumn-winter period and, of course, will create a favorable situation, a more favorable situation in the energy market of Europe as a whole, “said Vladimir Putin.

“So we will do it,” said the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller.

On the part of Russia, it is a gesture of goodwill. And Europe was allowed to.

At the meeting in Luxembourg, they racked their brains on how to decouple the price of electricity from the price of gas. The proposals sounded different – from joint European purchases to doing nothing, they say, the situation itself will soon stabilize. Therefore, even the European Commission has not proposed any urgent measures, medium-term measures will have an effect only in a few years, it turns out that we can wait.

“It is not yet completely clear how a system with different prices depending on different energy sources will work in reality. We must continue to ensure that the European energy market must be free from speculation and manipulation,” said European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson.

Germany is the calmer of all. There is only a step left before the certification of Nord Stream 2. This week, the Ministry of Economy issued a conclusion that the pipeline does not threaten the security of Europe, one line is already completely filled with technical gas and is waiting to be launched. The second is also being adjusted, which infuriates the German “greens”.

“This is not only a priority political decision, but also an issue of common European security. And it is no coincidence that practically all European countries are opposed to this pipeline,” says Annalena Berbock, a member of the Bundestag.

All the rest are the Baltic countries and Poland. Ukraine also counts itself among them. Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki scares his colleagues that the launch of Nord Stream 2 will raise gas prices. Although experts predict the opposite: one mention of the fact that additional volumes from Russia will be, has already reduced the cost to $ 800. Warsaw is looking for an alternative, wants to add the nuclear power plant to the list of permitted green technologies. Brussels persists: the solution to all energy problems is renewable sources.

“The European Commission is calling for € 1.5 billion in large-scale projects for an innovation fund funded by the European greenhouse gas emissions trading system,” said Tim McPhee, a spokesman for the European Commission.

Burgundian farmers will not see these billions, they have just harvested their last crop and are in a hurry to cultivate the land. They say that it has become expensive to refuel tractors, and the rural landscape is changing to an industrial one.

“We do not know how to process blades, electricity is more expensive for the consumer. They say that for us there is no alternative to diesel, we can want anything, but there must be an alternative that is beneficial for everyone, but there is none,” the farmers admit.

Companies that build in the fields give farmers five thousand euros a year for each pole installed. But opponents of wind turbines have accumulated a long list of complaints. In addition to the hum, there are fears that they may also emit infrasound, which adversely affects health and sleep. There was even an expression – “chickenpox syndrome”. People associate persistent headaches and nosebleeds with life near wind turbines. People are worried about the detrimental effect of structures on nature; eagles often become victims of the blades.

To all of the above, one more problem is added – the cost of housing on the market after the appearance of wind turbines on the horizon immediately collapsed by 30%. Mireille Berbeson, a resident of Boissy-la-Rivière, moved out of the city specifically to enjoy the rural landscape, and now every day, leaving her home, she sees industrial pillars instead of a field, as she says.

“They really just got everyone, before this was not the case when I just started to fight against them. Then they said: let’s put one or two. But there are already so many of them! We wanted to start a high-speed train here. Of course, it’s not great that he rushed alongside, but at least it is useful to people, everyone uses it, and this is here only to enrich people who receive subsidies simply for the fact that this pillar is here, whether it generates energy or not. more, “says Mireille.

In addition to rising prices for everything, whether she wants it or not, she has to pay the state for the development of green energy – this item is included in the electricity bill.

It used to be a hangar, but now it is a sea of ​​panels on 18 hectares. From time to time, the panels need to be cleaned of dirt; vegetation can disrupt the operation of the system. Ecological know-how – the service company negotiates with the farmers to let the sheep into the territory, the animals eat the grass, and it does not have to be cut. Saving time.

On a sunny day it works at 100%, on a cloudy day – at 50. The energy is said to be enough for almost 9 thousand houses annually.

“The batteries are not yet efficient enough to store energy, we will resell it right away,” said Nicolas Marman, head of TSE’s service company. This is the main problem – they do not yet know where to accumulate and how to store green electricity, and also productivity depends very much on the vagaries of the weather.

In Spain, which ranks second after Germany in terms of the number of wind turbines installed in Europe, there was no wind throughout the fall. I had to waste gas reserves. Record prices for it pulled behind a record inflation over the past 30 years – 5.5% monthly. Residents are calling for a strike: “As soon as we started to recover, they want to drive us into poverty again, raising prices for literally everything: energy, transport. By raising the price of gas, they thereby raise the price of everything.”

Steel mills are on strike in Germany. They are ready for the green transition, but not at the expense of the workers themselves: “Our main requirement is that the transformation of the economy should not be at the expense of ordinary workers, but together with them. And that it does not entail dismissals.”

You can’t make steel out of wind – you still need coal. Previously, it was mined by residents of the British Whitehaven, then the mine, the nuclear power plant, and the chemical plant were closed there, leaving hundreds of people without work. Now they want to revive production, but in order not to import coal from abroad, they are thinking of digging it up on the spot again. It’s cheaper this way.

“They say that we will have jobs in a new green economy, we do not need any mines, but no one can answer the question of where these jobs will come from,” said one former miner.

Whoever can survive: the Spaniards ask for gas from Algeria, the French began to go to Belgium to refuel – it’s a little cheaper there – the Belgians are advised to wash faster, save on heating and cook dinner in the dishwasher. Slovaks are betting on nuclear energy, they are building the second unit of the nuclear power plant, the Poles accuse Russia of gas blackmail. There is no speculation on the part of Russia – this is already a statement by French President Macron: “I have no evidence that manipulation of gas prices took place, and I am not blaming anyone for anything. We are talking about trade relations. They should not be used for geopolitical purposes. “.

At the same time, Paris threatens to turn off the electricity and promises to raise electricity tariffs for the British island of Jersey – for the fact that it has not issued all the requested fishing licenses in its waters to French sailors. France is promising to speak to its neighbors exclusively in the language of power, officials said, because that is the only thing the British government understands.