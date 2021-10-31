https://ria.ru/20211031/erdogan-1757082294.html

Erdogan meets with Biden in Rome

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is holding talks with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome

ANKARA, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is holding talks with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, the Turkish leader’s administration said on Sunday. As reported by NTV, journalists asked before the start of Biden’s talks whether the United States was ready to sell F-16 fighters to Turkey. The US President declined to answer, saying that he was preparing to have a good meeting with his Turkish counterpart. Biden, in a conversation with Erdogan, expressed concern about Turkey’s use of Russian S-400 systems. “The President (Biden) reaffirmed our defense partnership and importance Turkey as a NATO ally, but noted the concern of the United States in connection with the presence of Russian S-400 air defense systems in Turkey, “the White House said in a release on the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. After the ceremony of photographing the leaders, the Turkish president briefly spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. As Erdogan said earlier, he intends to discuss at a meeting with Biden the repayment of the US debt in the amount of $ 1.4 billion for the latest F -35, which the United States refused to supply Turkey due to Ankara’s acquisition of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400. A senior US administration official told reporters that the presidents of Turkey and the United States will discuss the situation in Syria and Libya, as well as plans to purchase American F-16 fighters.

