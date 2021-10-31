Ethereum Miners Receive Record Fee Earnings in September

The total income of Ethereum miners in September grew by 28% – to the maximum in history of $ 2.42 billion. The driver was record income from commissions ($ 1.07 billion), the share of which increased to 41.3%.

Data: ForkLog.

The previous record for the revenue of miners in the network of the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization ($ 2.39 billion) was recorded in May.

Transaction Fee Revenue Growth Continues Amid Segment Boom GameFi and NFT, while in the DeFi sector, Ethereum began to feel competition from a number of other projects, where TVL…

The growth of the indicator was restrained by the proposal EIP-1559, activated on August 5 during the London hard fork, which provides for the burning of part of the commissions. At the time of writing, a total of 410,668 ETH has been burned.

Maintaining block revenues was helped by Ethereum’s rise to $ 4,000. Currently, the asset price is ~ $ 3200.

The total revenue of miners of the first cryptocurrency in September reached $ 1.308 billion, which is 3.8% below the August value.

The share of commissions in revenue rose from 1.32% to 1.5% after four months of decline.

The dynamics of income from blocks was influenced by a failure in an attempt to consolidate above $ 50,000 and a subsequent pullback to $ 40,000. Support was provided by a moderate recovery in the difficulty of bitcoin mining.

Recall that Compass experts predicted that after the hard fork, the income of Ethereum miners will decrease by 20-30%.

