EU countries switched to winter time | News from Germany about Europe | DW

The states of the European Union switched to winter time at 2 am on Sunday, October 31. The hands of the clock were moved back an hour.

Since 1996, a unified rule for switching to winter and summer time has been in effect in the EU: the clock hands are put forward one hour on the last Sunday in March and one hour back on the last Sunday in October.

In 2018, the European Commission, however, proposed abandoning the relevant EU directive. In a public discussion of this issue, which was attended by 4.6 million people, the majority spoke in favor of canceling the procedure for shifting clocks. In March 2019, a majority of MEPs also voted to abolish the annual daylight saving time switch in 2021.

In the next five years, the transfer of watches to the EU is likely to continue

However, the implementation of this reform is hampered by the lack of unity between the European Commission and individual EU member states. Thus, the governments of the Federal Republic of Germany and a number of other EU countries set a condition for Brussels: consultations on a reform to cancel the transition to summer and winter time will take place only after the European Commission provides the results of an expert study of the advantages and disadvantages of this reform. For its part, the European Commission does not agree to carry out such a “impact assessment”.

Meanwhile, many supporters of the reform fear that it will be abandoned altogether. According to the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper, the European Commission has already decided that the transition from summer to winter time and vice versa will continue in the next five years, and has set the dates for this transition until 2026.

Time zones of the European Union

There are three time zones in the EU: Greenwich time is in effect in Ireland and Portugal, Eastern European time (two hours ahead of Greenwich) in eight EU countries, including Finland and the Baltic States, and Central European time in the rest of the European Union, including Germany. time ahead of Greenwich by one hour.

See also: