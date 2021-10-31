EU countries switched to winter time | News from Germany about Europe | DW

The states of the European Union switched to winter time at 2 am on Sunday, October 31. The hands of the clock were moved back an hour.
Since 1996, a unified rule for switching to winter and summer time has been in effect in the EU: the clock hands are put forward one hour on the last Sunday in March and one hour back on the last Sunday in October.
In 2018, the European Commission, however, proposed abandoning the relevant EU directive. In a public discussion of this issue, which was attended by 4.6 million people, the majority spoke in favor of canceling the procedure for shifting clocks. In March 2019, a majority of MEPs also voted to abolish the annual daylight saving time switch in 2021.
In the next five years, the transfer of watches to the EU is likely to continue
However, the implementation of this reform is hampered by the lack of unity between the European Commission and individual EU member states. Thus, the governments of the Federal Republic of Germany and a number of other EU countries set a condition for Brussels: consultations on a reform to cancel the transition to summer and winter time will take place only after the European Commission provides the results of an expert study of the advantages and disadvantages of this reform. For its part, the European Commission does not agree to carry out such a “impact assessment”.
Meanwhile, many supporters of the reform fear that it will be abandoned altogether. According to the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper, the European Commission has already decided that the transition from summer to winter time and vice versa will continue in the next five years, and has set the dates for this transition until 2026.
Time zones of the European Union
There are three time zones in the EU: Greenwich time is in effect in Ireland and Portugal, Eastern European time (two hours ahead of Greenwich) in eight EU countries, including Finland and the Baltic States, and Central European time in the rest of the European Union, including Germany. time ahead of Greenwich by one hour.
See also:
-
Photo gallery: 8 words for which there is always time
Zeitumstellung: shifting the time
Time itself is beyond our control, but twice a year there comes a moment for “Zeitumstellung”, which means “setting the clock”. In March, we move the hands forward 1 hour, in October – back to standard time in effect in this area in winter. This is done with the aim of more rational use of daylight hours, which, however, is disputed by many scientists.
-
Photo gallery: 8 words for which there is always time
Zeitschrift: on the head of the day
The German compound word “journal” consists of two words: “time” and “written text”. Even if there are only photographs in a magazine, this “font” must still keep up with the times. “Zeitung”, that is, “newspaper”, also has in its composition the root “time” and comes from the word that in ancient times meant “news”.
-
Photo gallery: 8 words for which there is always time
Zeitgeist: the ideological essence of the era
“Zeitgeist” is the intellectual fashion or dominant thought tradition of a particular era. The author of this concept, which dates back to the second half of the 18th century, is considered to be the German poet and philosopher Johann Gottfried Herder. In many languages ”Zeitgeist” is used as a foreign borrowing.
-
Photo gallery: 8 words for which there is always time
Mahlzeit: lunch time
The word, which literally translates to mealtime, is widely used at lunchtime as a wish for a bon appetit or as a simple greeting among acquaintances or colleagues in corporate dining rooms. Initially, this wish, which is perceived more as a reminder, was part of a biblical quote, but due to human laziness, only one word remained in use.
-
Photo gallery: 8 words for which there is always time
Hochzeit: an unforgettable climax
For some it is the happiest day in life, for others it is the main reason for divorce. In any case, a high level of adrenaline during marriage is guaranteed for all participants in this ceremony.
-
Photo gallery: 8 words for which there is always time
Sauregurkenzeit: the cucumber season
The expression “pickles time” was used in the 18th century to refer to periods of food shortages when German farmers ran out of winter supplies. Today, this expression is used by journalists to refer to a news-poor summer time, when there is a lull in politics and culture caused by vacations and vacations.
-
Photo gallery: 8 words for which there is always time
Zeitgenosse: Contemporary
The term “comrade” was used by the communists and the Nazis to refer to a party associate. The word “contemporary”, which literally translates as “comrade in time”, has no political connotation. This is just a statement of the fact that someone lives at the same time with someone else. Nevertheless, whether you like it or not, your “companions in time” are Putin, Heidi Klum and Cristiano Ronaldo.
-
Photo gallery: 8 words for which there is always time
Zeitgefühl: a sense of time
Previously, life was measured, unhurried, today every minute of inaction is perceived as wasted time. Monotony slows down its course, its existence is forced to forget the events that completely absorb attention. Time can be stretched, it can be compressed. And only the internal clock always “rings” at the right moment, making it possible to “feel the time”. In German it is capacious – “Zeitgefühl”.
Author: Keith Muser, Ella Volodina
Source link