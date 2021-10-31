Experts assessed the icebreaker that Britain sold to Ukraine for $ 5 million

We talked with the legendary icebreaker captain Alexander Barinov and honorary polar explorer, candidate of geographical sciences Nikolai Osokin about why Ukraine needs a pensioner icebreaker, if the Black Sea practically does not freeze, and it has no access to the Arctic.

At professional maritime forums, they continue to discuss the solemn ceremony, which took place last Friday in the building of the Odessa seaport. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over to scientists an icebreaker, which was previously purchased from Britain for $ 5 million. The vessel, which is 30 years old, was renamed from “James Clark Ross” to “Noosphere”.

– Icebreaker – it is loudly said. What Ukraine bought from Great Britain is an ice-class vessel, says Alexander Barinov. – Honestly, I do not remember the British icebreaker fleet. In general, when a country buys old ships instead of building new ones, this indicates its technical deficiency.

Before the revolution, Alexander Barinov’s grandfather served on the Aurora, he himself worked all his life on icebreakers, was a captain on the Arctic, Russia, and Lenin.

As for the “Noosphere”, the ship is now under the jurisdiction of the National Antarctic Scientific Center of Ukraine. The vessel is 99 meters long and has a displacement of 5732 tons.

– Each ship is built for specific tasks. For example, we have similar small icebreakers operating in the Gulf of Finland. Vessels solve certain tasks that have nothing to do with escorting an entire convoy of ships in the fight against heavy ice. Speaking of an icebreaker, first of all they pay attention to its mass. The greater the mass, the more thickness of ice it can break through. And here – 5732 tons, floating broken ice, it may, and move apart, and as for solid ice, then, in my opinion, it can take only about half a meter of this layer.

The expert recalls that in March 2018, the same “James Clark Ross” could not, for example, break through the thick ice to a giant iceberg that broke away from the ice shelf on the eastern side of the Antarctic Peninsula. The expedition was thwarted.

– It is reported that “Noosphere” may soon leave for scientific research near the Ukrainian Antarctic station “Akademik Vernadsky”.

– Antarctica lies entirely in the Southern Hemisphere. Summer lasts there from December to February. The warmest month in Antarctica is January. At this time, most likely, and will be conducted research. In the summer, the Ukrainian ship will reach Antarctica.

We also have icebreaker-class ships in Antarctica. In my memory, only a couple of times icebreakers were sent there for rescue operations.

– Is the Arctic tough for Noosphere?

“This ship has nothing to do in the Arctic in winter. In summer, when there is a lot of water, he can still move there. And if they reach the edge of the ice, then get them out of there, hatch them out!

– How many people can be on the crew of this vessel? Are there ice captains in Ukraine?

– The crew on such a ship is about 25 people. You don’t have to be an icebreaker captain to ride it. If they go in the summer, they may not meet ice at all. You don’t have to be some kind of cool ice specialist there.

Deputy Director of the Institute of Geography of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Candidate of Geographical Sciences, participant of expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctic, honorary polar explorer Nikolai Osokin reminds, in turn, that every year Ukraine was faced with the task of how to bring wintering staff to its Antarctic station “Akademik Vernadsky”, as well as numerous cargo. Each time they had to charter a foreign icebreaker.

– Now they have their own ice-class vessel, and the question arose, wasn’t it cheaper to continue chartering other people’s ships? – says Nikolay Osokin. – “Noosphere” needs to be maintained in proper condition. Maintaining and maintaining the life of a vessel is not cheap. (According to some estimates, maintenance of the vessel will cost about $ 6 million a year. – Auth.)

– This icebreaker, built back in 1990, is 30 years old.

– I don’t think this age is critical. You need to look at the state of the ship. If it had been scrapped, it would not have been sold as a ship. The icebreaker has an international register, which means it is quite suitable for sea navigation. To Antarctica, they will follow smooth water. The Ukrainian station is located on Galindez Island, in the western part of Antarctica. Ice is very rare there in the summer. The station, by the way, was previously called “Faraday”, belonged to the British Antarctic Service, and in 1996 was transferred to Ukraine for a symbolic price of one pound sterling. So, they have a British station, and the ship will now be British.

The last time Ukrainian scientists went on their own research voyage outside the Black Sea was in 2001-2002. For 20 years, as the saying goes, “they have been drying the oars.” With the advent of the oceanographic vessel “Noosphere”, the Ukrainian side has ambitions to conduct large-scale studies of the Southern Ocean. In Ukraine, they believe that the ship can then move to the Arctic.

Nikolay Osokin, in turn, doubts that Ukraine will invest significant funds in the development of the Arctic and Antarctic.

Nevertheless, the ceremony of handing over the icebreaker Noosphere to scientists was held with great fervor. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who was present at it, announced his intention to create in the coming years a research fleet of 36 ships, which will include 12 ice-class ocean-going ships.

– I remember the “Globe of Ukraine”, which was released at the Vinnitsa cartographic factory, – says Mykola Osokin. – Most of the globe was occupied by the map of Ukraine, the state flag and the coat of arms of Ukraine were also depicted there. There were no other countries on the globe. This is all in the style of small states that also want to be great.