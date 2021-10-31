https://ria.ru/20211031/tiramisu-1757094701.html
“Father” of tiramisu died in Italy
In Italy, the “father” of tiramisu died – Russia news today
“Father” of tiramisu died in Italy
In the northern Italian city of Treviso, at the age of 94, the famous restaurateur Ado Campeol, who was nicknamed the “father” of tiramisu, a multi-layered dessert, died … RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021
2021-10-31T15: 41
2021-10-31T15: 41
2021-10-31T15: 41
in the world
food
Italy
veneto
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/104816/12/1048161225_0:101:1000:664_1920x0_80_0_0_0ccbcbfd06892ed65125d9adf40fed4f.jpg
ROME, October 31 – RIA Novosti, Sergey Startsev. In the northern Italian city of Treviso, at the age of 94, the famous restaurateur Ado Campeol, who was nicknamed the “father” of tiramisu, a multi-layered dessert known throughout the world, died at the age of 94. It was in this restaurant that the tiramisu dessert appeared in the early 1970s. mascarpone, coffee, chicken eggs, sugar and savoyardi cookies. Campeol himself admitted that this recipe was born as a result of the mistake of his wife Alba and chef Roberto Linguanotto. Nevertheless, the delicacy quickly gained popularity, first throughout Italy, and then abroad. The name of the dessert translates from Italian as “pull me up”, but figuratively means rather “cheer me up”. This is due to the tonic and nutritional properties of the sweet dish.
https://ria.ru/20181130/1536088017.html
Italy
veneto
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/104816/12/1048161225_33-0:918:664_1920x0_80_0_0_078096a375ad1f9a86f6f3cb3360bf5a.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
around the world, food, italy, veneto
“Father” of tiramisu died in Italy