"Father" of tiramisu died in Italy

In Italy, the “father” of tiramisu died – Russia news today

“Father” of tiramisu died in Italy

In the northern Italian city of Treviso, at the age of 94, the famous restaurateur Ado Campeol, who was nicknamed the "father" of tiramisu, a multi-layered dessert, died

ROME, October 31 – RIA Novosti, Sergey Startsev. In the northern Italian city of Treviso, at the age of 94, the famous restaurateur Ado Campeol, who was nicknamed the “father” of tiramisu, a multi-layered dessert known throughout the world, died at the age of 94. It was in this restaurant that the tiramisu dessert appeared in the early 1970s. mascarpone, coffee, chicken eggs, sugar and savoyardi cookies. Campeol himself admitted that this recipe was born as a result of the mistake of his wife Alba and chef Roberto Linguanotto. Nevertheless, the delicacy quickly gained popularity, first throughout Italy, and then abroad. The name of the dessert translates from Italian as “pull me up”, but figuratively means rather “cheer me up”. This is due to the tonic and nutritional properties of the sweet dish.

