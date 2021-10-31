Fluctuating disposition: Demi Moore, Sandra Bullock, Uma Thurman and other famous women who were betrayed by their husbands and lovers

Director Tate Taylor, who previously directed “Girl on the Train” and won a dozen prizes “Servant”, has assembled a real gang of charismatic actresses. Allison Jenny, who won an Oscar for her role in Tony vs. All, where she fought her on-screen daughter. Tear off Juliet Lewis from Natural Born Killers and From Dusk Till Dawn, as well as rising star Aquafin from Ocean Eight. And also “Black Swan” Mila Kunis, who, according to the tabloids, herself went through treason in her life – they wrote that her partner Ashton Kutcher spent the night in bed with the Swedish make-up artist Lynn Massinger. We remembered the sensational stories about famous women who had a chance to face betrayal, but who managed to get out of unpleasant situations as winners.

Allison Jenny, Mila Kunis in “Give Oak in Yuba County”

Sophisticated blondes: Nicole Kidman and Uma Thurman

As life shows, they cheat on the most sophisticated blondes. Is it possible to go to the left, for example, from the beautiful Nicole Kidman? But Tom Cruise fulfilled this mission and, while still married to Nicole, had an affair with the sultry Penelope Cruz. Ume Thurman was first changed by her husband-actor Ethan Hawke – with the nanny of their children, then by the billionaire fiancé Arpad Busson.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke

Temperamental brunettes: Sandra Bullock, Demi Moore and Cher

They also cheat on temperamental brunettes. “Miss Congeniality” Sandra Bullock at the age of 39, married Jesse James to … divorce after five years because of his betrayal. Jesse cheated on Sandra with strippers and models, and after the divorce gave journalists intimate details about his ex-star wife. By the way, last year Jesse divorced his fourth wife. The current husband of Mila Kunis Ashton Kutcher not only cheated on his previous lover, Demi Moore, but, as she once admitted, periodically forced her to engage in threesome sex.

Sandra Bullock and Jesse James Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher

One could say that men assert themselves so close to their more famous girlfriends, but not a fact. Sonny Bono, the husband of the singer Cher, did not have such complexes: after all, he blinded a star out of Sherilyn Sargsyan, invented a stage image for her and wrote hits. Yes, and they performed in the early years as a duet. And what about Sonny? He just regularly brought his new girlfriends to the house with Cher.

Cher and Sonny Bono

Another serial cheater walked on two famous ladies at once. The legendary opera diva Maria Callas once left her husband for the shipbuilder and billionaire Aristotle Onassis. After ten years of marriage, Callas, opening a newspaper one morning, read that Aristotle had married the widow of President Kennedy, Jacqueline. Of course, he also cheated on Jacqueline – like the first husband-president.

Maria Callas and Aristotle Onassis

Supermodels: Naomi Campbell and Elle Macpherson

Cheating on supermodels. Take Naomi Campbell for example: she learned about the double life of her boyfriend, rapper Skepta (Joseph Junior Adenuga) … from his profile on the social network. One not the most beautiful day for Naomi, he posted an ultrasound scan, accompanied by the signature “This is a little Adenuga.” A flurry of congratulations fell upon Campbell, who did not understand anything. But only this was a photo not of her unborn child, but of the rapper’s secret mistress!

Naomi Campbell and Skepta

Another supermodel – Elle Macpherson – was successively cheated by two husbands – playboy billionaires Arpad Busson and Jeffrey Soffer. By the way, Busson is the same billionaire groom Uma Thurman, who did not become her husband because of infidelity. Moreover, in a relationship with Uma, they had a daughter, and Busson tried for a long time to sue her from Thurman, giving interviews about the mental illness of the actress.

Elle Macpherson and Arpad Busson

Court treason

What is there if they cheat even in the royal families! In 2011, just a week before the wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene, the latter learned that His Majesty had an affair on the side – with a certain Nicole Coast. Nicole gave birth to a son from him, and upon learning of this, Charlene, according to the media, tried to escape from the crown. The Spanish Queen Sofia was also cheated on by her husband Juan Carlos I.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene

Rumor has it that Queen Elizabeth II of England had to turn a blind eye to the intrigues of her husband Philip of Edinburgh (there are stories about this in the TV series “The Crown”). And the whole world knows about the romance of their son Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles behind the back of Princess Diana.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

And what is the bottom line?

But if all these and many other famous women are equally unhappy, then almost all of them are united by the fact that, having gone through betrayal, they managed to fly even higher. Although they treated the traitors differently.

Elle Macpherson, for example, sued her last husband for 53 million of his 80 million fortune. Cher forgave her Sonya and, when he died, interrupted the concert tour to fly to the funeral and deliver a heartfelt speech full of nobility. But our film star Lyudmila Gurchenko, who was once cheated by her third husband, Joseph Kobzon, and even with her friend, not only kicked him out, but, as they say, until his death, when meeting with Kobzon, hissed through clenched teeth: “I hate”. Well, the wise act of the Soviet movie star Lyubov Orlova became a textbook: after learning that her husband-director Grigory Aleksandrov invited his passion to their house party, Orlova found out what dress was being sewn for her rival for this holiday, and upholstered all the upholstered furniture in the house with the same fabric …

The heroine of the new film “Give Oak in Yuba County” reacted to her husband’s betrayal simply enchanting. How – watch in cinemas.