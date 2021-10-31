Former NATO commander-in-chief called Putin a smart tactician | News | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to former NATO commander-in-chief, US Navy Admiral James Stavridis, is a smart tactician, the alliance has to take into account Russia’s military potential. This was announced on Sunday, October 31, by Stavridis to Bloomberg.

“Putin is a smart tactician with a great appetite for risk,” Stavridis said.

The North Atlantic Alliance is considering the threat from China, given the role of Moscow, he added.

Stavridis recalled that Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Putin are strengthening cooperation between the two countries. Thus, joint naval exercises are being conducted in the North Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic and the Baltic Sea, Stavridis explained.

The admiral also pointed out that the Russian Federation possesses an “endless nuclear arsenal.”

At the moment, NATO has no opportunity not to pay attention to Russia, summed up Stavridis.

On October 21, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that NATO and Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had driven relations with Russia into a state in which they were not even during the Cold War.

In October last year, at that time, US President Donald Trump said that in terms of intelligence, Democrat Joe Biden is seriously inferior to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“What I know for sure is that the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping did not give us any favors. They (Putin, Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping) have 100% sharp minds, ”Trump emphasized.