G20 countries intend to end greenhouse gas emissions by the middle of the 21st century

G20 leaders have recognized the need to achieve global carbon neutrality by the middle of the 21st century. This follows from the declaration following the G20 summit, which took place in Rome on October 30-31, TASS reports.
“We recognize the need to achieve global net zero greenhouse gas emissions, or carbon neutrality, by mid-century or around mid-century,” the document says.
Countries also intend to formulate long-term strategies to achieve zero emissions by 2030. New goals, which will be formulated before or during the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, can also contribute to this. The G20 leaders have called for keeping climate change at 1.5 degrees, but this will require “meaningful and effective action and commitment from all countries.”
The summit also agreed to support the continuity of health services in the aftermath of COVID-19, and strengthen national health systems and primary health care services in light of the pandemic’s impact on mental health and well-being due to isolation and unemployment, the declaration said.
In addition, the leaders of the G20 agreed with the OECD proposal to introduce a minimum global tax for transnational corporations at 15%.