Gasoline and bi-fuel engines ZMZ V8 are discontinued – Autoreview

The September rumors were confirmed: the V-shaped “eights” of ZMZ are going down in history. The Zavolzhsky Motor Plant, which is part of Sollers, has officially confirmed the withdrawal from production of the ZMZ-523 (gasoline) and ZMZ-524 (bi-fuel) line before the end of this year.

The history of this engine dates back to the end of the 1950s, when its distant ancestor ZMZ-13 appeared on the passenger Chaika. Some of its critical parts, including the cylinder block, were made of aluminum – a revolutionary solution for those times. After repeated upgrades, it turned into the ZMZ of the five hundredth series, which was installed on the trucks of the Gorky Automobile Plant (GAZ-53 and GAZ-66). Later, having evolved to the present generation, it was also used on Lawns-3307/3308. And having left the trucks, he remained the main one for the immortal classic PAZ-3205 bus and its relatives.

The characteristics of the current 500th ZMZ family are as follows: volume – 4.67 liters, cylinder diameter – 92 mm, piston stroke – 88 mm. The cylinder block is still cast from lightweight aluminum-based alloys. In the gasoline version, the engine power is up to 134 hp, in the bi-fuel version – up to 128 hp. The power system is a good old carburetor or electronically controlled distributed injection.

Of course, this engine is long overdue for rest. It has long lost its former advantages of V-shaped engines – compactness and maintainability – and is inferior to any analogues in terms of efficiency and environmental friendliness. At current prices, gasoline consumption of about 30 liters “per hundred” is prohibitively high even for a state carrier. With environmental friendliness, the story is the same: if the late benzopropane ZMZ-524 somehow managed to reach the current emission levels, then what can be done with the carburetor version, officially calculated as much as seventy-sixth gasoline?

Alas, this is bad news for our carriers: they simply have no money for anything else. The program has long had diesel PAZiki, and with a wide selection of power units: YaMZ, MTZ, Cummins, Huadong. But they diverge badly – because they are more expensive! The price of a ZMZ gasoline engine is about 250,000 rubles, and even the D-245 costs almost twice as much. However, given the maintainability and the number of produced “eights”, they will have to ride for a long time.

But the four-cylinder passenger engines ZMZ with a cast-iron block remain in production. UAZ vehicles, on which they are installed, will be produced for a long time – at least in the opinion of the Sollers management.