Georgian Interior Ministry explained the appearance of a special forces detachment in Saakashvili’s prison

The introduction of a special forces detachment into the prison where the former president of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, is imprisoned, is connected with the usual rotation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country reported. RIA Novosti, 30.10.2021

TBILISI, October 30 – RIA Novosti. The introduction of a special forces detachment into the prison where the former president of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili is imprisoned is connected with the usual rotation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country reported. Earlier, the Georgian TV channel Pirveli reported about the appearance of a special forces brigade on the territory of the Rustavi prison, where Saakashvili is.

