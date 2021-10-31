Golden Globe Awards unveil reform agenda amid TV boycott and Tom Cruise gesture in May 2021 – Afisha Plus – St Petersburg News

WarnerMedia, Netflix and Amazon Studios have refused to participate in events related to the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), the non-profit organization of journalists and photographers that awards the Golden Globes. And NBC, which has broadcast the ceremony since 1996, refused to do so.

The Golden Globe Awards are at the center of the scandal. Past press accusations of a lack of “diversity” among the recipients have reached their climax. As it became known on May 11, Tom Cruise returned three Golden Globes handed to him, Variety reported. His gesture was supported by colleagues. Director Ava DuVernay spoke out against sexist, homophobic and racist practices of exclusion, as well as harassment and bias.

Earlier, the award was criticized by Scarlett Johansson – she recalled the associations sexist questions on the border of harassment, which she received from its members.

On May 11, the HFPA website published a schedule for the reform of the premium, scheduled until August 2021. By this time, the number of members of the association will increase by 20 people (now it has about 90 people), and in general over the next 18 months – by 50%. Also, the association plans to accept journalists not only from California, but also from all over the United States. The next ceremony should take place in early 2022.

At the same time, BBC employee Sam Asi, who is a member of the association, found it strange the sudden nature of attacks on the award, while nothing on it has changed for 20 years: his anonymous interlocutors-journalists admitted that they had seen the aforementioned “lack of diversity” in their own circles for a long time – they really did not have African-American colleagues in Hollywood.