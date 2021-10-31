Head of Cinema Chain AMC Launches Poll to Add Shiba Inu Support

America’s largest movie theater chain, AMC, is considering adding support for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token, a clone of the Dogecoin (DOGE) meme cryptocurrency. The head of the company, Adam Aron, launched a corresponding poll on Twitter.

TWITTER POLL # 2: As you know, you can now purchase AMC gift cards using cryptocurrency, and our IT group is writing code so that soon we can accept online payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin among others. Should we strive to take Shiba Inu too? – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 29, 2021

“As you know, you can now purchase AMC gift cards using cryptocurrencies. Our IT team is working on adding online payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin. Should we also add Shiba Inu? ”- wrote Aron.

At the time of this writing, more than 135 thousand people have taken part in the voting. More than 85% of them supported the idea of ​​adding Shiba Inu as payment.

Earlier, after a similar poll, AMC added support for Dogecoin. The company will also explore the possibility of creating its own token.

In August, AMC announced the sale of tickets for Bitcoin, and in September promised to implement support for Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Recall that on October 28, the Shiba Inu price updated its all-time high above $ 0.00008 and took ninth place in the cryptocurrency rating by capitalization.

