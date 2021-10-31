Health Minister Mikhail Murashko instructed to increase the number of ambulance teams in the Vladimir region to 25 – by 60%

During a visit to the Vladimir region, the head of the Ministry of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko noted positive changes in the work of ambulance services during the coronavirus epidemic, but said that in Vladimir the number of teams working on calls every day should be increased from 15 to 25

On October 30, the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko paid a working visit to the Vladimir region in order to provide organizational and methodological assistance to regional authorities in the fight against coronavirus. The press service of the regional administration clarifies that the head of the Ministry of Health visited the 33rd region on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Together with the Acting Governor [Владимирской] region Alexander Avdeev and Director of the Department of Health Konstantin Baranov Mikhail Murashko visited a number of significant medical institutions in Vladimir, personally taking part in solving the most acute issues facing the region related to the continuing increase in the incidence of Covid-19. ”



From left to right: chief physician of the hospital No. 5 in the city of Vladimir Sergey Zamkovoy, director of the health department Konstantin Baranov, head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, acting governor of the Vladimir region Alexander Avdeev From left to right: chief physician of the hospital No. 5 in the city of Vladimir Sergey Zamkovoy, director of the health department Konstantin Baranov, head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, acting governor of the Vladimir region Alexander Avdeev

The press service of the White House quotes Murashko as saying that three weeks before his visit, a team of specialists from the Ministry of Health, consisting of experts in the field of healthcare organization, had already worked in the Vladimir region. They “worked out solutions for the provision of medical care.”

“I must note that [во Владимирской области] today, the management of the bed fund has already been established, the ambulance clearly understands the routing of patients with covid, and the algorithms of actions have been refined. But there are still problems that require immediate solutions. The number of ambulance teams in Vladimir should be increased to 25 “, – stressed the Minister of Health.

ABOUT TOOTHY VLADIMIR FELDSHERS

Five days before the arrival of Mikhail Murashko to the 33rd region, the problems of the ambulance service were discussed at a meeting of the Public Chamber of the Vladimir region [ОПВО]… Director of the Health Department Konstantin Baranov, who was appointed to the post on October 4, 2021, explained to public figures that the authorities plan to centralize the work of the ambulance.

Zebra TV gives a short retelling of a part of the speech of the head of the regional health department before public figures. The verbatim quote is enclosed in quotation marks and in italics.

Almost every district of the Vladimir region has its own ambulance, which lives according to its own rules, works according to its own methods, and goes on calls according to its own standards. We will definitely centralize the ambulance service. It must be centralized with a single information system, with a single Glonass card, so that you can see where the car went, why it was at the gas station for two hours, or why the brigade drives past the calls, with the paramedics’ reports in electronic form on the tablet, what they did so that you don’t have to write to them – sometimes you can’t make out what is written there under a microscope. Moreover, you cannot change the numbers in electronic form. “We will centralize the ambulance, and we will have no problems when people wait for a long time. [приезда бригад скорой помощи]”. There are ambulances, but there is a small problem with the drivers. The paramedics are good. I talked to them. They are so toothy, they answer as they should. Therefore, everything for organizing the normal operation of the ambulance is there, but it needs to be centralized. Ambulance workers need to feel supported so that they have this tablet in their hands, and they know that at any time they will receive, if necessary, advice from narrow specialists and instructions on routing – which hospital to take the patient to. We will definitely do it. Without this, we will not go anywhere.

GUSARS IN AMBULANCE

The topic of the work of ambulance teams was also touched upon during the response of the director of the health department of the Vladimir region, Konstantin Baranov, to questions from members of the Public Chamber. Larisa Goryacheva, the chief physician of the Vladimir Orphanage, said she was shocked that in Vladimir, instead of the 35 required by the standards teams, a maximum of 16 call teams work daily. She also suggested organizing the training of paramedics for ambulance on the basis of four medical colleges operating in the region. …

Konstantin Baranov reiterated the previously voiced thesis about the need to centralize emergency medical care, and agreed that young specialists, whom he called “hussars”, should be involved in field work. At the same time, the head of the regional health department stressed that it is also necessary to organize a mentoring system.

Transcript of this fragment of Konstantin Baranov’s speech to public figures (with minor agreements).

Larisa Goryacheva, member of the public chamber of the Vladimir region:

For 20 years I headed the ambulance station in the city of Murom – in 1986-2005.

Having moved to the city of Vladimir, I was shocked simply because I had the same number of brigades as it is now here in Vladimir.

There are more than 350 thousand people in Vladimir. [По нормативам должна быть] one brigade per 10 thousand population. Count, we have [ежедневно] there should be at least 35 line brigades, plus 5-6 specialized ones. Today we have a total of 15-16 ambulance teams in Vladimir. They can’t even be scolded for being late. But you know the shocking things when an ambulance rides for two days.

We have four medical schools. Probably, it is possible to create and fill an ambulance with paramedics, namely to make a regional program for the release of ambulance paramedics. Let them work it out. You will find people willing to work for the ambulance. A lot of them. Young people want to work there. We would fill the ambulance with these cadres, at least paramedics. Doctors – yes, it is more difficult with them, but this is one of the ways out.

Konstantin Baranov, Director of the Healthcare Department of the Vladimir Region:

As for the ambulance, I started my activity with an ambulance orderly, paramedic, resuscitation doctor. I understand you perfectly.

Now the formula is a little different – there are not 10 thousand [населения должно быть по одной бригаде]but still, 16 [бригад для Владимира] – very little. Very little.

Ideally, of course, there is a good pediatric resuscitation and trauma team for a city like Vladimir and large cities. You see what I’m talking about.

It is ideal that we have a medical resuscitation team, so that there is at least a specialist in strokes, because now, by and large, in some of the cases that I analyzed, sometimes we transport a patient who needs to be given emergency care on the spot and left [дома]and everything will be fine. Not [всегда] need him [пациента] drag to the hospital. An ambulance is not transportation. This is a big problem, we know it, we will [что-то] make.

Centralization is not in order to reduce the number of brigades, it is in order, firstly, to be interchangeable. For example, in the Kaluga region we implemented it, no one believed, but it turned out, “counter contact” is called. For example, an ambulance leaves a distant area and meets her [из того района, куда она направляется,] another ambulance leaves. They meet and do not wait for the resuscitator to arrive there. Everything, they meet on the track, they threw [пациента из машины в машину]and he drove on. Made? Made. I don’t remember now, but 40 lives [за счёт этого мы в Калужской области] saved, and here we will do it.

About the fact that you need to attract young people in a hurry.

Young people love the ambulance. You see, they are hussars. It has its own specifics. They will ride with their mentors, watch and get settled [на постоянную работу]but there must be incentives and conditions.

Shower now [на станции скорой помощи] made. [Временно исполняющий обязанности губернатора Владимирской области] Alexander Alexandrovich [Авдеев] came to the ambulance, called me right away and said: “You are a bad director of the department.” I say: “Got it. And what [случилось]? ” He says: “I was in an ambulance. They have no soul. ” Everything. Here, it’s worth it. And so it will be.

I just have now [на всё времени не хватает]… I say that it’s not from that [я] started [работу] because of the covid. I had to go around everything [учреждения здравоохранения на местах], then I would have everything to you [детально] told. And now it turns out, God forbid, we will cope with this grief, and then we will start driving [по городам и районам]…

