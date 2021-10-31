Honda has created a prototype rocket engine

Not so long ago, Honda announced its intention to expand production through the creation of new products, including space rockets. Now, representatives of the automaker and the Japanese government spoke about Honda’s future plans and said that the company’s engineers had already managed to prepare a prototype of the rocket engine.

Honda was founded in 1946 and was initially involved in the production of motorcycles. The first cars of the company left the assembly line only in 1963. Today Honda is a multinational corporation with more than 200,000 employees worldwide. The company’s divisions already manufacture a wide range of products, including cars, motorcycles, jet planes and robots. The company has a variety of technologies at its disposal related to engines, navigation and control systems.

Today, Honda views space as a growing market and plans to explore options for using its own technology in order to contribute to the development of this space, in partnership with the Japan Space Agency (JAXA). According to reports, several Honda engineers have shown interest in building rockets in 2019. The company has allocated resources for the development of a rocket engine and to date has already managed to prepare a full-fledged prototype of a power plant for space rockets.

Honda is not yet ready to publish engine specifications and payload capabilities. It is expected that the final version of the power plant for the rocket, capable of putting a ton of cargo into low Earth orbit, will be presented in 2025-2026.