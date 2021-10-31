https://ria.ru/20211031/khurgada-1757078312.html

Hotel in Hurghada, where Russians were poisoned, closed indefinitely

2021-10-31T12:12

2021-10-31T12: 12

2021-10-31T12: 44

hurghada

Russia

mass poisoning of Russians in a hotel in hurghada

CAIRO, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The AMC Royal hotel in Hurghada, whose 40 Russian guests were poisoned, was closed by the decision of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism for an indefinite period until it meets all the criteria for work, Assistant Minister of Tourism Abdel Fattah al-Asa told RIA Novosti. According to al-Asa, in all hotels in Egypt safety precautions and hygiene standards are strictly adhered to, and regular inspections are carried out. “But human errors also happen, this happened in Hurghada,” the official said, adding that the hotel is closed “until it meets all the criteria.” “The hotel will be closed until it meets all the conditions and criteria. There is no exact timeframe. These parameters will be assessed jointly by the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health, “the official emphasized. He noted that the hotel must comply with strict rules for the kitchen, hygiene, employee behavior, in case of violation, sanctions are immediately taken. The Russian Embassy in Cairo earlier RIA Novosti told RIA Novosti that doctors plan to discharge poisoned tourists hospitalized in Egyptian Hurghada on Sunday, we are talking about 40 tourists. The diplomatic mission noted that we are talking about light food poisoning. Earlier, the Consul General of Russia in Hurghada, Viktor Voropaev, told RIA Novosti that the sanitary authorities of Hurghada in Egypt decided to close the AMC Royal hotel for two days, in which there was a massive poisoning of Russian tourists.

hurghada

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

hurghada, russia, mass poisoning of Russians in a hotel in hurghada