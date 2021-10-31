How to add the vaccinated person’s QR code to Apple Wallet and Google Pay

The situation with coronavirus infection in the world to this day remains quite tense. The world is trying to fight this, and appropriate measures are being taken in Russia. From October 30, a non-working day regime began to operate throughout Russia. In some regions, the lockdown was announced even ahead of schedule.

It will last until November 7 inclusive, and after that for some period, for obvious reasons, QR codes will remain relevant, allowing those people who have already had coronavirus or have been vaccinated to visit catering or entertainment establishments. During non-working days, these QR codes can also be used when visiting cultural institutions.

Perhaps COVID-free zones and the need to use QR codes after a lockdown would be a good idea. It would seem that nothing difficult, presented the QR code and that’s it. But there is no point in bothering, constantly visiting “Gosuslugi” or a gallery with a screenshot to provide it. There are a couple of options that will make this easier.

Life hack for iPhone owners

For a long time there is a useful service from a Russian developer Evgeniya Kolotilinawhich makes it easy to add the vaccinated person’s QR code to Apple Wallet. It’s called Covid Wallet. The principle of the service is quite simple.

It is enough to download the QR code image that is stored on the device. It can be a certificate from “Gosuslug” or “Site of the Mayor of Moscow”. Or you can simply scan the QR code through your smartphone camera. The second option is more preferable for foreign citizens who were vaccinated in Russia, since they do not have access to “State Services”.

After that, a card with a code for Apple Wallet is generated. You need to give permission to display it, and then just add the card to Apple Wallet. The program is free and does not collect personal data.

How to add a QR code to Apple Wallet even faster?

We can say that in this regard, the vaccinated foreigners living in Moscow are very lucky. Representatives of that category of migrants who do not yet have the opportunity to register with the “State Services”, after vaccination, only have access to a link to the QR code linked to the website of the Moscow City Hall.

It is on this page, surprisingly, that there is a button for linking a QR code to Apple Wallet. Apparently, any vaccinated Muscovite who is a citizen of Russia who has an account on the Moscow Mayor’s Site can have a similar link with such a button.

Among other things, you can quickly open the vaccination QR-code using “Alice”. To do this, you should say “Alice, show the QR code.”

At the first request, the voice assistant will offer to log in to “State Services”. After that, the QR code will be stored on the device, thanks to which Alice will be able to quickly display it upon request.

Life hack for Android owners

Apple Wallet is unfortunately not supported for Android. But you can add a QR code to Google Pay. To do this, you need to download the Pass2Pay app. Through it, you need to open a PDF file with a QR code about vaccination, or scan it with a camera. It is recommended to choose the first option.

Then everything is simple – you need to fill in several fields marked with **. You can write something normal in the “Title” – this will be the name of the card in Google Pay, in the rest of the required fields you can write whatever you want. It remains to wait a couple of moments, and that’s it – the card with the QR code appeared in Google Pay.

Another option is to add a QR code to the Tinkoff app. Basically, it is an alternative not only for Android users, but also for iPhone owners. The principle of adding the code here is that the bank application downloads it from Gosuslug.