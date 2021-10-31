“I went to the oncoming lane on a slippery road”: A doctor crashed in a terrible accident in the Perm Territory

Photos from the scene of the fatal accident: Vkontakte group “Lysva Today”.

“What a pity for Alexander Sergeevich. He was a very good person and a specialist ”,“ Condolences to family and friends ”,“ The track is very slippery ”,“ What a loss for all of us ”,“ He was a great person who came to the rescue even when he had a problem. The best are leaving, ”“ It’s a pity for the person, and it’s doubly sorry that the doctors are leaving, ”the subscribers of the Vkontakte group“ Lysva Today ”comment on the post.

In the public, a post was posted that on October 31, near the village of Brusyak, the doctor of the Lysva city hospital, Alexander Sergeevich Izyumsky, crashed to death.

– The accident happened at 7.30 am on the 26th kilometer of the Lysva-Kormovishche-Kyn highway, – Komsomolskaya Pravda-Perm was informed. in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Perm Territory… – According to preliminary information, the car Lada Kalina, which was driven by a 51-year-old driver, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a regular bus.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the car died on the spot; three people on the bus were also injured in the accident. Among them was the driver of the vehicle, and there were four people in the bus. All the victims were examined by doctors, they were provided with medical assistance. The injuries are not so severe that people need hospitalization, the victims are prescribed outpatient treatment.

On the fact of the accident, a check is carried out, all the circumstances are established.