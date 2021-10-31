https://ria.ru/20211031/dtp-1757107064.html

In Antalya, nine Russian tourists were injured in an accident

Nine Russian tourists were injured in an accident with a bus in Antalya, Turkey, the Russian Consulate General in this Turkish city reported. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

ANKARA, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Nine Russian tourists were injured in an accident with a bus in Antalya, Turkey, the Russian Consulate General in the Turkish city reported. “On Sunday, within the city of Serik, Antalya province, there was a traffic accident involving a bus carrying a group of 12 Russian tourists to the airport. According to preliminary data provided by the traffic police, the bus driver lost control, crossed the dividing line and, jumping into the oncoming lane, rolled over. As a result of the accident, 9 Russian citizens were injured, “the message says. delivered to the nearest medical institutions for emergency assistance. “The condition of three Russians, including two minor children, is assessed as moderate. They remain under the supervision of doctors. An employee of the consulate general went to the scene and to medical institutions to clarify the situation and the condition of the injured. This money was detained by law enforcement agencies pending clarification of the circumstances of the incident, “the Russian diplomatic mission said. The Consulate General is in contact with the security department, representatives of medical institutions, a tour operator and an insurance company.

